Meghan Markle’s Bikini Workout, Vegan Diet, And Wedding Weight Loss Plan

Prince Harry's bride-to-be Meghan Markle stays fit with yoga workouts, running, and a mostly vegan diet.

Meghan Markle is marrying Prince Harry next week in a spectacular media event that will be watched by a worldwide audience of millions. Like most brides, Markle is probably working out like a fiend and following a strict weight-loss diet to look as lean and toned as possible in her wedding dress.

Fortunately, Markle is a longtime exercise fanatic who has credited a mostly vegan diet, yoga workouts, and running for her fit bikini body (photos below).

“Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven,” Meghan told BestHeathMag. “In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

In addition to yoga, Markle loves fat-blasting cardio exercise, especially running six miles at a time. As she has gotten older, the 36-year-old brunette beauty has scaled back on high-impact aerobics to focus more on body-sculpting and flexibility training.

“Running has become hard on my knees, so I can’t run outside the way I used to,” Meghan said. “As I’m getting older, my approach to aging is quite different. I make sure that I take care of my skin and body.”

Meghan Markle: ‘Being Active Is My Moving Meditation’

Like most fitness fanatics, Meghan says following a healthy diet and exercising regularly keeps her emotionally stable and balanced.

As Markle’s 2016 bikini photos with pal Jessica Mulroney show, yoga does a body good.

“I don’t just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons,” Markle said. “Because how I feel is dictated by what I’m eating, how much rest I’m getting, and how much water I’m drinking. If I don’t have time for a long workout, I’ll grab my dog and go for a quick run. Being active is my own moving meditation.”

Fortunately for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is a foodie who loves to cook.

“I love to cook,” she said. “I grew up on the set of a TV show called ‘Married with Children,’ where my dad was the lighting director. Because of the content of the show, my dad would have me help in craft services, which is where they make all the food and nibbles. That’s where I started to learn about garnishing and plating.”

While Meghan sticks to a healthy, vegan diet most of the time, she enjoys her favorite foods, which are french fries and pasta.

“I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends,” Markle said in 2015. “I could eat French fries all day. And I love pasta! I love carbs.”

Chris Jackson, Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Meghan said because she exercises rigorously, she doesn’t starve herself. “Because I work out the way I do, I don’t ever want to feel deprived,” she said. “The second you do, that is when you start to binge on things. It’s not a diet; it’s lifestyle eating.”

Another celebrity who credits a mostly vegan diet and yoga for her stunning bikini body at age 64 is supermodel Christie Brinkley, as the Inquisitr has reported.