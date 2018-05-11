Jeffrey Don Edwards: Father Was Angry His Daughter Wouldn’t Do The Dishes, So He Killed Her Dogs, Police Say

The girl is heartbroken at the loss of her dogs, named Duck and Jessica Dawn.

Jeffrey Don Edwards was thrown in jail this week after police said the 35-year-old father grew enraged that his daughter would not do the dishes, so took the girl’s two dogs to the edge of his property and shot them to death.

The Oklahoma man was arrested this week after police say he grew angry and began throwing dishes. As NewsOK reported, the incident quickly escalated and the teenager called her mother to pick her up. When the girl returned the next day, she found the home covered in blood and the two dogs — a blue-heeler-Labrador mix named Duck and a golden retriever named Jessica Dawn — were missing. The girl’s uncle reportedly told her that Edwards shot the dogs as a punishment because she would not do the dishes and clean the house.

Police were called to the home and found a trail of blood leading to a wooded area. The bodies of the dogs were found nearby.

There was other evidence that the father was responsible for the killings. According to police, Jeffrey Don Edwards bragged to two convenience store employees about killing the animals, saying he felt no remorse.

As News9 reported, Edwards had been in trouble with the law in the past. The 35-year-old is a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to firing a shotgun out the window of his pickup truck in 2011.

The accusations against Edwards have gained nationwide headlines and prompted some pushback from readers, many of whom were angry at what they believed was light bail given to Edwards. Animal cruelty laws in Oklahoma are reportedly less comprehensive than in other states, though Edwards would face felony charges for allegedly killing the animals.

Danielle Depee, the mother of the teenage girl whose dogs were killed, said the family is heartbroken that their dogs are now dead.

“They are devastated and in shock that their dad would hurt them that way,” Depee told The Associated Press. “Both my kids never thought he would do what he did.”

Oklahoma City-area man accused of killing daughter's dogs after she didn't wash dishes https://t.co/w2re9nLpuA pic.twitter.com/LjNMHfAyPK — 2 Works for You (@KJRH2HD) May 10, 2018

Depee has been divorced from Edwards since 2007, but their 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son still live with their father at times. Edwards lives in the town of Harrah, about 22 miles away from Oklahoma City.

Jeffrey Don Edwards was arrested on a complaint of animal cruelty for allegedly shooting his daughter’s two dogs to death. He has been released from jail on $10,000 bail.