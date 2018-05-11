A Baby Was Decapitated During A Botched Birth, Doctor Sewed Its Head Back On Its Torso So Mom Could Hold Him

Dr. Vaishnavy Laxman accidentally detached a premature baby’s head during a botched delivery, a court has determined.

A baby was decapitated during a botched delivery, and the doctor presiding the birth sewed the baby’s head onto his body so his mother could hold him and say goodbye, The Scottish Sun is reporting.

Back in 2014, Dr. Vaishnavy Laxman, described as one of the top gynecologists in the United Kingdom, was presiding over a complicated birth. Not only was the baby premature, but as he was being delivered vaginally, he was breach as well. However, Dr. Laxman decided to go through with the vaginal birth.

Warning: The Next Paragraph Contains Content That Will Be Disturbing To Some Readers

Dr. Laxman told the mother to push, while she pulled on the baby’s legs. It was then that the baby’s torso disconnected from its head. With the baby’s head still in the birth canal, Dr. Laxman began a C-section to retrieve it. She then sewed the head back onto the baby’s torso so the mother could hold him and “say goodbye.”

The mother, referred to as “Patient A,” says that she neither knew what was happening to her nor was she given adequate pain relief.

“‘The only pain relief I was given was a spray on my tongue. I was told it was meant to loosen my cervix but I was not given gas and air – I was in pain. I had the doctors putting their hands inside me and I had them pushing on my stomach and then pulling me down.”

The grieving mother says that once she was told happened, the doctor was less than sympathetic.

“It’s all right, these things happen, I forgive you.”

This week. Dr. Laxman was brought before a tribunal to answer for what happened that day. Rather than apologize to the mother directly, she had her apology delivered via her attorney.

“Dr Laxman has asked me to say she is so very sorry and deeply saddened for the outcome of your baby.”

Charles Garside, a lawyer for the General Medical Council, says that Dr. Laxman made the wrong decision in trying to proceed with the vaginal delivery rather than go forward with a C-section.

“They should never use a vaginal delivery in that situation. New babies are fragile but this tiny baby was more fragile and being pulled or twisted could do a lot more damage.”

Dr. Laxman’s tribunal continues today; she faces having her medical license revoked.