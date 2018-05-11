Sony’s 2018 E3 Press Conference Will Focus On Four PS4 Games, No Hardware And No ‘Days Gone’

The PlayStation Showcase is taking a "deep-dive" into four highly anticipated PS4 exclusives.

Sony is taking a different approach with its E3 Press Conference this year. Shawn Layden, Chairman of Worldwide Studios, joined the PlayStation Blogcast Friday and revealed the console maker will only showcase a handful of PlayStation 4 titles.

The PlayStation Showcase is set for Monday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The recent release of God of War to the PS4 and other hits over the past few months have left many of Sony’s internal studio gearing up for their next games. However, there are four key titles that will be shown at E3. The showcase will be broadcast live via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and live.playstation.com.

Layden confirmed PlayStation fans will be able to see a deep dive look into Death Stranding from Kojima Productions, Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch, Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, and The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog. Of these four, only Spider-Man has a confirmed release date of this September.

All four of these games were shown during Sony’s 2017 PlayStation Showcase. Interestingly, Days Gone was announced last year but is not included in the list of games to get a deep dive this year. The title from SIE Bend Studio was tentatively scheduled to be released in 2019 so it could simply be a function of it being too far out from release and is being saved for an upcoming conference later in the year or early next year.

Our E3 2018 Showcase begins June 11 at 6pm Pacific. Here's what to expect: https://t.co/p7ai00sCMu pic.twitter.com/W8RLjR7VZa — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 11, 2018

“The last two or three years, if you were a careful observer, you’ll see that we continue to try to refresh and remake and reignite what we do at what used to be called the press conference for E3,” Layden explained. “We want to make sure that it’s fresh and that it reflects the kind of stories we’re telling and the new entertainment we have to give to our fans, not just at the event, but worldwide through the live stream.”

Those won’t be the only PS4 titles shown during the PlayStation Showcase. Layden pointed out upcoming third-party and indie games will also receive some time on stage. Destiny 2 Guardians should expect something from the September DLC release, for example.

PlayStation fans should also go ahead and cross hardware announcements from Sony off their list for E3 2018. Layden said there will be no new hardware announced, which isn’t terribly surprising. The PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR are both barely two years old while Sony has largely abandoned the handheld console market. New hardware will not be revealed until 2019 at the earliest now.