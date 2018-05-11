‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, May 10: Brooke Advises Hope To Marry Quickly

B&B recaps state that Ridge discourages Liam from marrying Hope, while Brooke tells her daughter to speed up the wedding planning.

Bold and the Beautiful recaps for Wednesday, May 10, indicate that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young) were trying to take in the news that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were now engaged. They were discussing the situation among themselves and Rick noted that Liam has a reputation for changing his mind often and that the couple shouldn’t rush into marriage. Brooke firmly let them know that she knew that Hope and Liam loved each other and that they were finally going to be together.

Downstairs, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had just found out that Liam had proposed marriage to Hope. She was disgusted that Hope had agreed to marry a man who had just walked out of his marriage. Bold and the Beautiful recaps, via Soap Central, point out that Steffy questioned Liam’s state of mind at the time that he asked Hope to marry him. Hope’s argument was that Steffy had manipulated her and Liam for a number of years. She told Steffy that Liam had signed and filed the annulment papers and that she wanted to reclaim what originally was hers. Steffy blasted Hoe and told her that she was “thirsty.”

After Steffy left, Brooke went to speak to her daughter. Perhaps inspired by Rick’s remark that Liam was prone to flighty decisions, she encouraged her daughter to get married quickly. She cited the fact that Steffy would try to stop the wedding, and that people would try to discourage them from marrying due to Liam and Steffy’s unborn child. The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Brooke tells her daughter that their love has been years in the making and that she should not put the wedding off and have it right at her home. Hope was surprised at the vehemence of her mother’s feelings but did not object.

In the meantime, Liam had gone to see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). He knew that Steffy’s father wouldn’t take the news well. He goes over Liam’s story again and again until he establishes that something or someone led to him changing his mind about reuniting with Steffy. He said that he did want to make up with Steffy but that was before he had known. Ridge screamed at Liam, “Before you knew what?” According to Ridge, Steffy had met with Bill and received the cliff house papers, but Liam maintained that something else went down between them. Bold and the Beautiful recaps for Wednesday, May 10, state that Liam admits that he loves Steffy, but the reason he left her is that he can’t live with what she wants.

Liam also goes to see Steffy, according to the Bold and the Beautiful recap. He tells her that he is now engaged to Hope. She asked him to call it off. Later, she begs and pleads with him to at least wait until the baby is born before he weds Hope. If you have missed an episode of Bold and the Beautiful, check back here for a short summary of what went down.