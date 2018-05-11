‘Rick And Morty’ Season 5 Confirmed By Adult Swim? Dan Harmon Talks ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4 In New Interview

Never mind 'Rick And Morty' Season 4, Adult Swim has renewed 'Rick And Morty' for a monstrous number of episodes. Dan Harmon will need coffee by the dump truck.

Rick And Morty Season 5 has seemingly been confirmed based on the announcement that Adult Swim has renewed Rick And Morty for a huge number of episodes. In fact, the fan-favorite TV show is receiving so much love that there may be enough episodes for Rick And Morty Season 6, Season 7, Season 8 and beyond!

The announcement came to the world via Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. It turns out Adult Swim has ordered 70 more episodes. A total of 100 episodes means the TV show series can be syndicated, although fans will just have to wait and see if Rick and Morty’s adventures have longevity like The Simpsons or Family Guy.

“It’s official, Morty. 70 more adventures, Morty. You and me. 70 more Morty,” said Rick in a drawing tweeted out by Roiland on Twitter.

Considering that the TV show has been releasing 10- and 11-episode seasons, 70 episodes is more than enough episodes for Rick And Morty Season 4 through Season 11. However, that’s assuming that the series sticks to its historic release schedule. The other possibility is that Adult Swim is planning on giving the TV show longer seasons since it’s uncertain how many of those 70 new episodes will be part of Rick And Morty Season 4.

As a comparison, Family Guy started out with only seven episodes for its first season but then maxed out at 30 episodes during Season 4 in 2005. Most of the seasons end with around 20 episodes. Similarly, seasons for The Simpsons usually have been around 22 episodes.

If the Rick And Morty Season 4 release date is officially announced with 23 episodes, then that information would confirm that Adult Swim’s renewal order included Rick And Morty Season 5. Then either that season or Rick And Morty Season 6 will end with 24 episodes, topping off the series with Rick And Morty Episode 100.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Dan Harmon Interview Discusses Rick And Morty Season 4

GQ magazine was lucky enough to sit down with creator Dan Harmon to discuss the future now that Adult Swim renewed Rick And Morty Season 4. Fans had practically been abusing Harmon online due to delays in the fourth season’s announcement, but Harmon and Roiland were holding out for a deal that would allow the series to go on.

The deal is now “closed and it’s official,” so Harmon feels like he can actually relax and “actually breathe.” Harmon says there was a lot of “back and forth” negotiations with Adult Swim, but the creators wanted “enough episodes and the right kind of deal structure” that would give them the ability to accomplish what they had originally set out to do, “which is truly focus on the show.”

“I’m ecstatic. Rick and Morty is definitely the most freeing, most fun thing I’ve ever worked on. It’s had the biggest impact,” Harmon said. “I love everything I make—and hate it, I guess—but I have a very special relationship with Rick and Morty, and getting a 70-episode pickup means that I can actually really focus on it, and loving it won’t be taking away from anything else. I can let Rick and Morty take away from everything.”

Harmon admits that he can’t 100 percent focus on creating new Rick And Morty Season 4 episodes quite yet. He has other projects on his plate, but they will “need to be supervised and tended to, whether that means wrapping them up or minimizing my involvement in them.” Over the long term, he expects to be “focusing on the show exclusively” while keeping his foot in the door with other projects.

“We’ll be able to do other things, but the catch-as-catch-can, hand-to-mouth, wondering-what-my-future-holds days can finally draw to a close,” Harmon said.

“I mean, 70 episodes is a lot of Rick and Morty to focus on. At the end of doing that, I’m not gonna feel like ‘Oh, d**n it, I should have been focusing on my landscaping business.'”

Neither Harmon or Roiland wants their jobs “to be one that drives anyone insane anymore.” The hard part for Harmon will be finding a balance between “overthinking” and “under-thinking” the creation of new seasons. He does not want to be obsessing over schedules and “perfectionism” in the “earliest stages of writing” could be “hurting” the creation process rather than “just be collaborating and letting the thing move forward with animators and fixing it along the way.”

“I believe that—even though we can now focus on it exclusively—it won’t be that much of a drain. Because when you are healthy and happy, I think you do end up getting home by sundown,” Harmon said.

Fans have apparently been harping on Harmon for not writing Rick And Morty Season 4 immediately after the third season finished. Now that the TV show was renewed, Harmon discussed why he is not writing the show right now.

“I don’t know!” Harmon admitted with a laugh.