‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Travels To Cannes With Her ‘Sexy Man’ Randall Emmett, Shares Photo On Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett flew first class to Cannes, France.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett boarded a plane and headed to Cannes, France, on Thursday.

Days after getting Botox and filler from renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, the Vanderpump Rules star and her boyfriend of two years boarded a plane and headed to Europe. However, while Emmett usually charters his own private jet, he and Kent didn’t do so this time around.

“I only fly Victoria first class,” Kent wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her pod on May 10.

In one of her stories, Kent was seen walking behind her boyfriend as they prepared to board the plane. In the clip, Emmett was heard telling his girlfriend to be in the moment, suggesting she stop recording what they were doing. In response, Kent assured Emmett that she was totally “in the moment,”

In another Instagram post, Kent included a short video of her boyfriend watching a movie from his pod.

Although it is unclear whether or not Kent will be walking the carpet at any of the upcoming events at the Cannes Film Festival, she did hint that she would be looking her best as she showcased a Chanel bag and blonde extensions that were seated beside her on the plane.

Lala Kent / Instagram

While Emmett has shared just one clip since taking off from Los Angeles, he shared a number of posts of his kids before his trip began, one of which included daughters Rylee and London enjoying some pizza at a Target store.

Emmett shares two children with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, and, as fans may have seen weeks ago, Childers isn’t too happy about Emmett’s romance with Kent. In fact, she blasted the reality star as a “mistress” weeks ago on Instagram after Kent reportedly confronted her about something she had told one of her kids.

Kent has admitted to dating Emmett prior to his divorce but insisted to her fans and followers on Twitter that Childers had been dating her boyfriend just as long. She also revealed that Childers and her boyfriend became engaged just weeks after Childers and Emmett’s divorce was finalized.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion on Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.