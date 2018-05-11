Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing In Cannes

Looks like Bella and her ex, The Weeknd, are totally back on.

Looks like the former flames may be igniting their romance once again, but this time across the pond.

Yesterday, Bella Hadid hit the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash alongside Mr. Wang himself at Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes, France. Page Six reports that the Weeknd showed up to the party a little bit later in the evening and the couple reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. An onlooker dished that the former couple were hanging out in the VIP section, where Bella was seen rubbing the Weeknd’s head and massaging his back.

“They were talking really close, almost kissing, and then it looked like … it happened.”

According to People, the pair spent most of the evening together with Bella leaving for just a short time to dance with friends. A source for the magazine noted that the couple “fully” looked like they were back together. To seemingly confirm their couple status even more, Page Six also reports that Bella ditched Wang and left the party with the Weeknd around 12:30 a.m.

As many fans will recall, Hadid and the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, packed on the PDA last month Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up. People reports that the pair were all over each other, sitting on each other’s laps and even kissing. But shortly after the story broke, Bella denied that the couple was on again, saying that it “wasn’t” her in the photos that surfaced.

According to Cosmopolitan, the pair first hit it off in April 2015 at Coachella. They dated for almost two years before calling it quits in November 2016. After the breakup, Hadid dished to Teen Vogue that her split with the “Starboy” singer really hurt, especially since she had to deal with it so publicly.

“I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him,” she told the magazine.

Shortly after, the 28-year-old singer moved on and famously dated Selena Gomez. Elle shares that the couple dated for about 10 months before ending the relationship, citing their busy work schedules as the reason for the split.

Fans will have to keep an eye on both The Weeknd and Hadid’s Instagram accounts to see if the couple’s relationship pans out. Or, perhaps more photos will surface from Cannes as it continues through May 19.