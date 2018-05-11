Active Shooter Reported In Los Angeles County School [Breaking]

Shots were fired at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, at about 7:00 a.m. local time.

An active shooter has been reported at a Los Angeles-area high school, according to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:00 a.m. local time (about 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time), several 911 calls came into area dispatchers of shots fired at Highland High School in Palmdale, California. As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries, and no suspects are in custody.

Update – 11:03 a.m. Eastern Time

According to KCBS-TV (Los Angeles), at least one person was injured in the shooting. That person’s injuries do not appear to be severe, however, as the CBS affiliate reports that the injured person was able to drive to a hospital.

Meanwhile, WKBO-TV (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) reports that the school is on lockdown.

On social media, users are warning parents and students of the situation. It is not clear if the tweets you will see embedded below are from students, parents, or simply concerned observers.

Shot beings fired at Highland Highschool!???????????? — Alejandra???? (@Notorious_ALE) May 11, 2018

there is a shooting at highland high school right now if you know anyone tell them not to go and pls be safe — nat nat (@BabyNaytal) May 11, 2018

DO NOT COME TO SCHOOL THERE IS AN ACTIVE SHOOTER AT HIGHLAND — Lex???? (@dropdeadlex) May 11, 2018

Update – 10:18 a.m. Eastern Time

According to KDVR (Denver), the shooter was allegedly seen carrying a rifle. The Denver TV station also reports that police and SWAT teams have arrived on campus.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles NBC affiliate KNBC reports that a suspect is in custody.

Update – 11:22 a.m. Eastern Time

CNN has provided a few more details about this crime. Specifically, the network reports that the suspect, identified only as a male, was apprehended at a grocery store near the high school.

Highland High student Katharina Smith, 16, tells the network that she was driving herself to school when she witnessed a chaotic scene.

“There were some kids running from the school, and security and sheriff were telling people to go home.”

Meanwhile, three nearby schools have been placed on lockdown out of caution.

According to KGO-TV (San Francisco), area law enforcement officials have set up a perimeter around the school in order to accommodate parents who may be rushing to the school to pick up their children. Conversely, Highland High School, in a tweet, asked parents to stay away from the campus until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. More information about this incident will be provided by the Inquisitr as it comes to light.