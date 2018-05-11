Tori Spelling Calls Dean McDermott Her ‘Rock’ Amid Family & Relationship Drama

Tori Spelling speaks out after recent family drama.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been dealing with a lot of drama over the past few months. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star, who recently jetted off to Hawaii for a romantic getaway with her husband, is now revealing that the pair has a very balanced relationship.

According to a May 11 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tori Spelling attended the OPI Grease Collection launch at Mel’s Drive-In in West Hollywood this week and opened up about her relationship with Dean McDermott.

The TV actress turned reality TV star said that she and Dean “really balance each other” out when it comes to “getting it all done.” Spelling claims that she and McDermott have become a “rock for each other” in order to feel like they are not giving more than they’re taking.

As many fans may remember, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott made news back in March when police were called to their home for a domestic incident. A source revealed that Tori and Dean had been “fighting a lot” at the time of the dispute, but were seen kissing on set in Malibu just days later.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s family allegedly hosted an intervention of sorts for the couple and convinced them to go on a wellness retreat, which could be what their recent trip to Hawaii was for. At the time, sources claimed that Tori was becoming overwhelmed with her career and parenting the couple’s five children, Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 14 months.

However, Tori says that she thrives on her busy schedule and having a big family. Spelling says that more she has on her plate the “more creative” she becomes, saying that she could “never be complacent having one child,” and adding that juggling multiple children has become her “thing.”

Tori Spelling even revealed her plans for Mother’s Day, saying that she and Dean McDermott will likely have a “staycation for the weekend” with their children and that Dean will be on “full-time kid duty,” including changing all of baby Beau’s diapers. As for the recent drama in her life, Spelling insists that she’s been in Hollywood long enough to know that eventually all of the headlines “go away.”