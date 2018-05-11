Jessica Simpson Rocks Thigh-High Boots After Days Of Bikinis

Simpson traded in her barley there bikinis for a pair of boots and corset top.

After a hot and steamy vacation in the Bahamas with her husband, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson has ditched her tropical look for something more city chic.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the 37-year-old shared not one but three selfie photos of herself in different bikinis while vacationing in the Bahamas with her hubby. Not surprisingly, Simpson’s followers went absolutely crazy over the photos and over the fact that Jessica’s body is still so toned and fit after having two kids.

But now that she’s back in the States, Simpson is still wowing the fashion world but for a totally different reason. According to the Daily Mail, Simpson hit the streets of New York City on Thursday and turned heads with her outfit choice. The star, who was there for meetings, looked fabulous in a long-sleeved black dress with a corset around her waist. The publication notes that the dress is from MINKPINK.

The mother of two paired the look with over-the-knee black boots with a gold zipper and detailing on the bottom. Simpson also accessorized her outfit with a pair of large, oversized, black cat-eye sunglasses as well as a large pair of diamond hoop earrings. Not surprisingly, Simpson also carried a large designer Lanvin bag as a purse.

Based on her Instagram account, Simpson wasn’t strictly in New York City for business. It turns out, the 37-year-old traveled to the Big Apple with her husband Eric Johnson and kids, Maxwell and Ace. Just last night, Simpson shared a photo of the whole family at Disney’s Frozen on Broadway.

Jessica told fans that they were there for a “New York Broadway adventure” in the caption of the snapshot. The family dressed up for the occasion with Jessica wearing a white and grey patterned maxi dress and Johnson in a navy button-down shirt and black pants.

Maxwell is all smiles in a long white dress paired with a black sweater and it looks like Ace took a page out of his dad’s style book in jeans, a t-shirt, and a little blazer. In all, the photo gained over 54,000 likes and more than 290 plus comments in less than 24 hours.

Fans can follow all of Jessica’s fashion and family adventures on her Instagram account.