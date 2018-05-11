‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa & Chloe Work Together To Escape, An Unexpected Villain Returns

Will Theresa and Chloe escape their prison?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will work together to try to escape Matteo, the man who has been keeping them prisoner. However, it won’t be an easy task.

According to Soaps, as Chloe and Theresa try to work out a plan, a shocking villain from Theresa’s past will show up to cause problems. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will pop up yet again, and this time he’ll be in Mexico. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Xander has it out for Theresa, who, with the help of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), put him behind bars.

There is currently no word on why Xander is in Mexico. However, there are multiple reasons why he may be there. Since Days of our Lives viewers know that Xander harbors hatred for Theresa he could be there to seek revenge on her. He may even be working with Matteo to keep her prisoner. However, Xander, a member of the Kiriakis family, might have also been sent to Mexico to help Theresa and Chloe. Since Victor knows about Theresa helping the ISA to bust Matteo, he could have sent Xander to Mexico to rescue her from her captor.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Xander will be the person who brings Theresa back to Salem, so it seems that he will end up helping her no matter the circumstances. When Theresa finally returns home, she will find that so much has changed in her absence.

Theresa will likely return home to reunite with her son, Tate, and the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). However, things will be so different. Tate has grown so much since Theresa first left Salem, and Brady has moved on and fallen in love with Theresa’s sister, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Brady and Eve will reportedly plan their wedding, but Theresa could return to town in time to stop the ceremony and send Brady into a very confused state. Will he choose Eve or Theresa?

