Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Planning To End Taylor Swift Feud After Katy Perry Truce, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim and Kanye have been reportedly 'inspired' by Katy Perry.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be taking a page out of Katy Perry’s book in the near future. The famous couple is reportedly considering ending their feud with Taylor Swift after they were “inspired” by Perry, who recently did the same thing.

According to a May 10 report by Hollywood Life, a Kardashian family insider reveals that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been discussing the possibility of reaching out to Taylor Swift in hopes of squashing whatever beef still lingers between them.

As many fans know, Taylor Swift’s feud with Kanye West goes way back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where West jumped on stage and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech after she won Best Female Video. Kanye grabbed the mic from Taylor and went on a rant about how Beyonce should have won the award for her “Single Ladies” video. A shocked Taylor later had her moment when Bey brought her back out on stage to show her gratitude. After the now infamous pop culture moment, Taylor and Kanye ended their feud, but it was reignited in a big way in 2016 when West released his song “Famous.”

In the song, Kanye West alludes to the fact that he made Taylor Swift famous, calling her a “b–ch” and saying that the two “might still have sex.” Taylor spoke out about being upset with the lyrics, to which Kim Kardashian and her husband fired back by releasing a video of Swift agreeing to the lines during a phone call with Kanye. However, Taylor defended herself by saying that she never gave the okay to be called a profane name. Kim later called Taylor a snake, and fans began flooding her Instagram comments with the snake emoji.

Snakes quickly became Taylor Swift’s thing, and she went to work to write her latest album, Reputation, which features a ton of snake imagery, and hints to all of her feuds with various celebrities, including Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian.

However, Kanye West has claimed to have turned over a new leaf. He says he is all about peace and love, and that includes loving those whom he’s hated in the past. After Katy Perry made amends with Taylor Swift, Kanye is thinking he’ll do the same thing. Of course, Kanye allegedly wants to make the truce into a huge production to “symbolize” the huge event that he “knows it will be,” while Kim Kardashian allegedly believes ending their beef with Taylor will help Kanye’s image during a time when fans and friends are questioning his comments and opinions.