Are ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jenelle Evans & Briana DeJesus Getting Their Own Show?

Jenelle and Briana reveal they want their own reality show amid feuds with co-stars.

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus are having some problems with their co-stars, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer. The girls just can’t seem to get along and have been providing big drama for viewers as well as their social media followers for months. However, will Jenelle and Briana soon be leaving the MTV reality series?

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Jenelle Evans believes that she and Briana DeJesus should get their own Teen Mom 2 spin-off series. Jenelle recently made the comment after an extended trailer for the current season of TM2 was released last week. During the trailer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer sat down with producer Morgan Freeman and asked him what could be done about Jenelle and Briana so that they don’t feel like they need to quit the show.

It seems that Jenelle Evans had the perfect solution to the issue concerning the major rift between the cast members. “So I’ve decided that me and @_BrianaDejesus should just have our own show. #ProblemSolved,” the Teen Mom 2 star tweeted. “Bri & Jenelle take over the world,” DeJesus replied.

Things have been rocky for the Teen Mom 2 cast for months. However, when Briana DeJesus began dating Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, things went from bad to worse. The two women began engaging in Twitter feuds and throwing shade left and right. Briana even accused Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska of taking sides and compared the situation to high school.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans has had confrontations with all of her co-stars as well. Jenelle and Kailyn’s feuds have been ongoing for years, with Kail even accusing Jenelle of leaking news of her third pregnancy to the media. Evans has gotten into a war of words with Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy, and called out Chelsea for being “boring” for fans to watch on the show. Recently, Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, spoke out about Leah Messer’s decision to put her daughter in full makeup for a cheerleading competition and sparked controversy.

It seems that Jenelle Evan and Briana DeJesus have been ousted from the lives of their Teen Mom 2 co-stars, but the drama is likely to bring in ratings, and MTV may not want to split up the tumultuous group just yet.