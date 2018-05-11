Meghan Markle Isn’t ‘Starving Herself’ To Lose Weight Ahead Of The Royal Wedding [Debunked]

'Gossip Cop' is debunking a report claiming Meghan "hasn't eaten a real meal in months" ahead of her impending royal wedding.

Despite reports, Meghan Markle is not “starving herself” to lose weight ahead of her upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry. Gossip Cop is debunking a recent report regarding the soon-to-be royal’s alleged recent weight loss, shutting down allegations suggesting that Markle had recently lost 23 pounds as a result of a “dramatic diet.”

The site shut down a recent false report by Star magazine after a supposed Meghan insider recently told the gossip outlet that the former Suits actress has been so desperate to lose weight before her May 19 wedding day that she’d allegedly been “starving herself into emaciation” and had also “lost a shocking amount of weight in just the last two weeks.”

The alleged source even went on to claim that Meghan “seems obsessed with losing even more” weight before she marries Harry later this month and had supposedly been indulging in a diet of “cleansing juices” and “ice chips” as her big day nears and also “hasn’t eaten a real meal in months.”

The report came shortly after The Sun claimed in April that the actress has been on a “health kick” over the past few weeks prior to her and Harry’s big wedding and had supposedly had to have her wedding dress taken in due to her recent pre-wedding weight loss.

“Like most brides, Meghan has been on a bit of a health kick and has lost a significant amount of weight,” the site claimed last month of the star’s dress, which has been shrouded in much secrecy. “Accordingly, she’s had at least three fittings at Kensington Palace, with the dress taken in each time.”

While Kensington Palace doesn’t comment on tabloid reports, Gossip Cop did reach out to a royal staffer regarding Star’s recent report claiming that Markle has lost a dramatic amount of weight in the run up to her wedding.

The site debunked the weight loss claims, reporting this week that “the royal staffer with whom we spoke on the condition of anonymity strongly indicated this is yet more tabloid rubbish related to the royal family” and even questioned, “who are these sources?”

Notably, Markle has been open about her healthy lifestyle before, telling Shape magazine back in 2013 that she always tries “to eat as clean as possible” and is also a big fan of healthy green juices.

Adding that she eats a lot of fish and vegetables as part of her healthy diet, Prince Harry’s fiancee also told the health and fitness magazine five years ago, “I think trying to go for coffee or things like that only end up hurting you in the end, so [I like] to get a really good natural source of energy like a great green juice.”

Of her exercise routine, Meghan revealed to the outlet at the time that she’s a keen runner when it comes to working out.

“I love running but I think you have to find a workout routine that really speaks to you beyond trying to get goals for your body,” Markle said of her fitness routine and how she keeps in shape and maintains her enviable figure prior to her engagement to Harry.

“For me running, I need it as much for my head, to clear my head, as I do for keeping in shape,” she added.

As reported by The Telegraph, Harry and Meghan will get married at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in London on May 19 at 12 p.m. local time. Prince William will serve as Prince Harry’s best man.