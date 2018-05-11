Jon & Kate Gosselin Still ‘Despise’ Each Other 10 Years After Divorce, Won’t Celebrate Kids’ Birthday Together

The Jon and Kate Gosselin saga continues, and the children are reportedly stuck in the middle.

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Collin turned 14-years-old this week, but they won’t be able to celebrate the milestone with both of their parents.

According to a May 10 report by Entertainment Tonight, Jon and Kate Gosselin still “despise” each other nearly 10 years after their 2009 split. The pair, who became household names with their reality TV series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, stunned the world with their messy divorce, and have continued to have bad blood ever since. Things such as child support, custody, and parenting views have kept the former couple from successfully co-parenting with one another as Jon claims he hasn’t seen all eight of his children (the sextuplets and twins Maddy and Cara) together in over three years.

However, Jon Gosselin did take to Instagram to wish his youngest children a happy 14th birthday. The reality star turned DJ also shared one-on-one photos with his daughter, Hannah, whom he seems to have the closest relationship with. Meanwhile, Kate is planning a big party for the brood, and while she and Jon were gearing up for the kids’ big birthday, they nearly had an awkward run-in.

Sources close to the family reveal that Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband were both shopping at the same party store. Jon had balloons in his hand, and when he walked up to the check out line, he spotted Kate just a few feet away. The insider reveals that Jon then dropped everything on the counter and quickly left the store to avoid a confrontation with his ex.

Over the years, conflicting reports about Jon and Kate Gosselin have emerged. Rumors have circulated that Kate purposely keeps the children from their father and may even be verbally and physically abusive towards her children. Meanwhile, Jon has had a string of jobs from waiter to DJ, and allegedly can’t afford to pay child support for the kids, and has struggled to hire a lawyer to fight his ex-wife for custody. He previously told Steve Harvey that he has no idea when he’ll see his children, or which kids he’ll be seeing during his visitation times.

However, Kate Gosselin maintains that Jon Gosselin has changed so much over the years, that he is only a shell of the man he once was, and that her children realize that.