Jennifer Aniston Hangs With Gal Pals Post Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston isn’t sitting around nursing a broken heart since her split with Justin Theroux after two years of marriage. She recently enjoyed a fun night out with the “girls” in West Hollywood.

According to a Daily Mail report, Aniston met up with her good friends Ellen DeGeneres and her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox at Craig’s last night. All three women showed up dressed in stylish black outfits, and Aniston hurried inside to keep away from the prying paparazzi. When their time together concluded, both Cox and Aniston exited through the eatery’s back entrance.

Back in February, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their divorce after two years of marriage and seven-and-a-half years of being together as a couple. Since then, they haven’t appeared anywhere together. In fact, it even looked as if they purposefully attended the birthday party of Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy at separate times.

Earlier this week, Theroux made his first post-Aniston split red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, according to a People report. The 46-year-old actor attended the star-studded, high fashion event solo wearing a black tuxedo with a leather collar and a white shirt underneath. The appearance at the event marked his first time since 2010, which was during his pre-Jennifer Aniston days. For her part, Aniston never attended the Met Gala, and Theroux first attended in 2004.

Of course, relationship rumors surround both actors since their somewhat surprising breakup. Before the Met Gala, Theroux was photographed with photographer Petra Collins, while headlines screamed somewhat ridiculous rumors about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, which Gossip Cop later debunked.

While People reported that Theroux and Collins are mere friends, In Touch Weekly proclaimed that exes Pitt and Aniston made baby plans to the fury of Pitt’s ex-wife and mother of his six children Angelina Jolie. That rumor is debunked, and the 49-year-old actress and the 54-year-old actor have not seen each other in a long time, and they do not regularly stay in touch, which would make it difficult to conceive a child together.

For now, Aniston appears to be once again adjusting to life post-divorce and enjoying herself with her friends.