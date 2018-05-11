John Stamos Has A ‘Fuller House’ With Baby Billy In Sweet New Pic

The actor poses with his TV family for an adorable photo with his newborn son.

John Stamos has introduced his baby boy to his Fuller House family. In a super sweet Instagram snap, Stamos posed with his Fuller House co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin as they gazed adoringly at his newborn son, Billy. John captioned the pic with: “The Tin Man, Dorothy, and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers.”

Besides the obvious, John Stamos’ post includes a few Full House references. John’s Full House character, Jesse Katsopolis, routinely called his niece Michelle (played alternately by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) “munchkin” in the original ABC sitcom. And the “Billy and the Rippers” hashtag refers to Uncle Jesse’s rock band that was regularly featured on the show. Little Billy is even wearing a mini “Jesse and the Rippers” T-shirt in the too-cute photo. Have mercy!

John Stamos’ Fuller House family is thrilled about the 54-year-old actor’s long-overdue fatherhood. In a statement to People, Stamos’ on-screen niece Jodie Sweetin said the cast members of the Netflix comedy series are “over the moon” about John’s first baby.

“I am so thrilled for John and Caitlin!” the Fuller House star said. “He’s been such an amazing part of my family for over 30 years, and to see him so happy and blessed with a beautiful little boy is wonderful. The entire FH family is over the moon and we can’t wait to meet little Billy!”

You can see John Stamos introducing baby Billy to his Fuller House fam below.

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlyn McHugh, welcomed baby Billy—full name William Christopher Stamos— on April 10 in Los Angeles. In an Instagram announcement about the birth, Stamos revealed that baby Billy was named after his late father.

While Billy is John Stamos’ first son, his Fuller House character is a father to twin sons, Nicky and Alex (played by twin brothers Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit). Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who played John’s son Nicky Katsopolis on Full House from 1992 to 1995 and on Fuller House in 2016, recently told E! News he was thrilled about his TV dad’s new chapter as a real-life father.

“He is going to be a great father. I mean, look at me, I turned out great!” the Full House child star joked.

You can see John Stamos talking about his plans to be a “fun dad” in the video below.

Fuller House airs on Netflix.