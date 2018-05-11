Wendy Williams Claims Taylor Swift Is ‘One Of The Meanest Girls In The Music Business’

Wendy says Taylor is "milking" her feud with Kim Kardashian and is "one of the meanest girls in the music business."

Wendy Williams is calling out Taylor Swift for “milking” her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West while blasting her by claiming that she thinks she’s “one of the meanest girls in the music business.” Per a report by Hollywood Life, the talk show host didn’t hold back when it came to calling out Taylor on The Wendy Williams Show on May 10 as she commented on Swift’s recent decision to call out Kim and Kanye during the opening night of her “Reputation World Tour.”

Williams put Swift on blast on the show during the infamous Hot Topics segment of her daily show by accusing her of milking her feud with Kardashian and West “for everything it’s worth” after seeing her reference their drama while addressing the crowd on her most recent tour.

“When I say I like her, she’s one of those girls that you like from afar. You know, you like her from afar, but you don’t want her to be your friend,” Wendy said of Taylor on her show this week.

“For all the sweetie pie, peaches and cream reputation that she tries to have, she’s, like, one of the meanest girls in the music business, okay?” she then continued of the pop star, before adding, “I like her. The long legs… the mean personality.”

Williams then added, “and controversy is selling, I’m sure the tour is sold out but I don’t care about any of it. Move along.”

As reported by Cosmopolitan this week, Taylor referenced her feud with Kim and Kanye as she kicked off her tour at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 8.

Although she didn’t mention Kardashian or her rapper husband by name, footage captured by a concertgoer shows Swift giving a speech to the crowd about bullying as she referenced a time when she was called a snake by someone on social media – something Kim has done on multiple occasions.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media,” Swift said of their pretty intense feud, seemingly referring to the nickname the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star gave her at the height of their drama.

“I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore,” the “Ready For It…” singer then continued while on stage. “I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you.”

Taylor then told fans in the video about how drama like that “can strengthen you instead.”

But the latest mention on The Wendy Williams Show certainly isn’t the first time Taylor has been called out by Wendy on her daytime talk show.

Back in 2015, Williams once again accused the singer of being a mean girl by branding her as being “the Queen of the Mean.”

While speaking about the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer having more followers than Kim Kardashian and Beyonce on Instagram, Wendy quipped, per E! News, that she thought Swift had so many followers on the site because she’s pretty “mean” and “sneaky.”

“People like Taylor and I think that the reason why also is a hidden secret of mean,” she mused during Hot Topics three years ago.

“I think that she is probably meaner than Beyoncé and Kim put together,” Williams then continued of the star. “In my mind, Taylor Swift is the Queen of the Mean. She’s sneaky and smart about doing it which makes her smarter than the other two.”

“Here’s the thing, she’s trying to trick us into thinking she’s a good woman because she bakes and cooks and it’s actually working right now on Instagram,” she then continued, as she then accused the singer of being “sneaky” in order to get social media followers.