‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Threaten To Quit Over Drama With Co-Stars

The 'Teen Mom 2' cast is completely divided.

Teen Mom 2 has officially returned for a new season, and after the premiere episode, an extended trailer revealed some major drama that is still to come. One of the most shocking moments from the trailer was three of the cast members threatening to quit over drama with their co-stars.

According to a May 10 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer banded together while speaking with executive producer Morgan Freeman over issues they have with their other two co-stars, Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus. Kailyn seemingly took the lead, asking Freeman what could be done about Jenelle and Briana so that they don’t feel like they need to quit the show.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, there has been a lot of drama between Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus with their co-stars. Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer are all good friends, but when it comes to making nice with the other two stars of the show, things haven’t been going well.

Briana DeJesus previously revealed that Kailyn, Chelsea, and Leah had taken sides against herself and Jenelle, and even compared the situation to being in high school. Teen Mom 2 fans know that Briana and Kailyn had some serious issues when DeJesus began dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Twitter feuds and nasty words began flying online. Eventually, the other girls got sucked into the drama as well.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans has also been creating a ton of drama among her co-stars. After Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer went on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast to talk about Jenelle and her husband David Eason causing drama at the reunion, Jenelle couldn’t hold back. She called out her co-stars on social media, starting yet another Twitter feud. Later, she got into it with Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy, and called Chelsea “boring.”

David Eason and Jenelle Evans also caused a stir when they criticized Leah Messer for allowing her daughter to wear a full face of makeup for a cheerleading competition. The bad blood between the Teen Mom 2 stars has continued to grow, and tensions are sure to be at an all-time high during the current season.

While no other mention of Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and/or Chelsea Houska quitting Teen Mom 2 has been mentioned, it seems that the thought has crossed their minds due to their spats with Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus.