‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava Reveals His Son, Tycho,16, Committed Suicide In Touching Instagram Post

David Labrava, who starred as Happy Lowman in the popular FX series about a motorcycle gang, says, "I am broken."

Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that his son, Tycho Spelis Chiusano, took his own life on May 5, 2016. David’s son, who was suffering from depression, was 16-years-old.

Mr. Labrava, who played Happy Lowman in the popular FX series about an outlaw motorcycle gang, shared the heartbreak of his loss with his almost 150,000 Instagram followers in a touching tribute to his son. David indicated that his son appeared to be happy, and he asked parents to communicate with their kids.

Labrava ended his post by saying, “I am broken.”

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldnt see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them I am broken.”

In order to honor his son’s last wish, Labrava urged his followers to donate to the GoFundMe page for his late son. Tycho was remembered as a happy, smiling young teen who enjoyed sports. The family indicated that there were no warning signs that Tycho planned to take his own life.

“An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him!”

All of the funds donated in Tycho’s memory will go to help people with depression or bipolar disorder, along with the assets from the young man’s estate.

“Tycho’s last wish was ‘give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization.’ 100% of your donations will join Tycho’s and go to a depression and bipolar organization.”

David Labrava as Happy Lowman in ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ FX Networks

As reported by USA Today, teen suicide has increased by 70 percent since 2006. Suicide is now one of the five leading causes of death among American teens, with peer pressure, bullying, relationship problems, sexual identity issues, conflict in the home, and undiagnosed emotional illnesses, such as clinical depression and bipolar disorder, among the contributing factors. Sadly, teen suicide can occur without warning, and teachers, family members, and friends often mention that they didn’t see any indication that the young person was about to take their own life.

There are really no words that will reduce the pain of David Labrava’s loss. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to him, and in memory of his son, Tycho, please take a moment to tell your own family members how much you love them.