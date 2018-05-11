Alex Rodriguez Responds To Jennifer Lopez Asking For An Engagement Ring In New Song ‘El Anillo’

A-Rod reveals if he's "thinking about" proposing to JLo.

Alex Rodriguez is responding to Jennifer Lopez’s new song “El Anillo” after she recently confirmed that the track is about wanting an engagement ring from the athlete. Entertainment Tonight reports that A-Rod got candid about the track, which translates to “The Ring” in English, while chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on May 10 where he joked about one day proposing to JLo.

“I’m reading the piece of paper like this and it’s the song. I know nothing about music,” Rodriguez confessed on the late-night NBC talk show of the first time he heard the song. “I read the song and I go, ‘Babe, it sounds like they’re talking about us.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah! They made it for me.'”

“I heard it for the first time and I knew it was going to be a smash the first time I heard it,” A-Rod then continued.

Jimmy then asked the baseball star asked if he’s “thinking about” proposing to Lopez, who he’s been dating for just over a year, during the interview.

Alex then teased in response, “I wasn’t thinking about it. When it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know!” but he wasn’t willing to give away any further details regarding a possible engagement and wedding in their future just yet.

Rodriguez was previously married to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis for six years between 2002 and 2008, and the couple have two children, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

Jennifer has been married three times before, having previously been with Ojani Noa between 1997 and 1998, Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2014. She and Anthony have two children together, 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

But it’s certainly not just Rodriguez who’s been chatting about the engagement son on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It was only one night earlier on May 9 that Jennifer stopped by the show where she confirmed that “El Anillo” is in fact inspired by her wanting to marry Alex.

“No pressure! The song is definitely about that, it is,” Lopez confessed when asked about the Spanish language track earlier this week, per Entertainment Tonight.

“But I felt like it was kind of something that all women get to a point where they say, ‘OK, what’s up?'” JLo then continued when asked about the track, pointing at her ring finger. “Like, we’re good, everything’s great, what’s going on? Am I staying or am I [going]?'”

Engagement rumors have been swirling around Jennifer and Alex for months now, and Lopez even teased while on the red carpet at the Met Gala with A-Rod on May 7 that a wedding could be somewhere down the line for the two.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

After being asked by ET as they attended the prestigious fashion event together if there was an impending royal wedding from there similar to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jennifer teased, “Royal wedding?! There’s a royal wedding coming up! There’s a royal wedding coming up.”

Lopez’s sexy track “El Anillo” features some pretty suggestive lyrics about marriage and wanting to get engaged.

Per People, Jennifer sings in Spanish on the track she released into the world last month, “I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring?”