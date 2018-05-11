Carrie Underwood Reveals The Sweet Thing Her 3-Year-Old Son Said To Her That Made Her Feel Beautiful

Carrie is revealing the adorable thing little Isaiah recently said to her.

Carrie Underwood is revealing the “super sweet” thing her 3-year-old son Isaiah recently told her that made her feel pretty. Speaking to People in a recent interview, the star opened up about her and husband Mike Fisher’s son’s adorable words to her before she even put on her makeup that made her feel extra special.

“I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” Underwood explained to the site. “This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?'”

Underwood then explained that her little boy – who celebrated his third birthday in February – told her that he thought she looked beautiful without makeup and actually didn’t want her to put any on.

“He said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” Carrie told the outlet of her son’s sweet words to her that morning. “That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”

Underwood also revealed in the interview if little Isaiah could be becoming a big brother anytime soon.

“It seems like all my friends either just had a baby or are about to have a baby, so he’s surrounded by other people’s babies and he loves it,” Carrie said when asked about the possibility of giving her son a sibling.

“My best friend just had her second little girl and I was talking to [Isaiah] and I said, ‘You know, you are going to have to take care of Leona and Ava,’ and he was like ‘Okay!'” the Season 4 American Idol winner then added. “He knows he’s their big brother.”

Carrie’s confessions about her son’s sweet words that made her feel beautiful come shortly after she admitted that she was worried he would be “scared” of her after she got more than 40 stitches around her mouth following a seriously nasty fall last November.

Speaking about the injury to her lip – which came after she tripped on a step outside her house last year while taking her two dogs outside – E! News reports that Underwood said during an interview with iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show that she feared her son wouldn’t want to come near her

“For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me,” Carrie told Bobby Bones last month.

However, she explained that her son has actually been one of her biggest supporters since her injury and sweetly tells her that her scar is gone when she wears makeup.

“But now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone,'” Carrie – who recently revealed her very unique workout routine which even includes a deck of cards – said.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the country superstar spoke candidly about her hard fall this week during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, revealing that she at first thought the damage could have included a more noticeable scar on her face.

“In the beginning, I feel like, you know, I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” Underwood said on the NBC morning show on May 10 of the aftermath of the fall, which left her not only with a busted lip but also a broken wrist.

“It just wasn’t pretty,” Carrie said, adding that she was alone when she fell as her husband was out of town and little Isaiah was in the house asleep.