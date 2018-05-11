‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Approval Goes Ahead For Construction Of Giant Windmill

A new permit approval for AMC indicates a time jump for Season 9.

For fans of the comic books that AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on, the recent news of a permit request to build a windmill for Season 9 indicated a time jump would likely follow the events seen in the Season 8 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: For those who have not read The Walking Dead comics and wish to avoid spoilers that might end up in the television series, please proceed with caution.

This assumption was based on the fact that in the comics, after the conclusion of the All Out War between Rick Grimes and Negan, there is a time hop and the storyline picks up at a later date. Factored into this time jump is the construction of a giant windmill which then becomes the backdrop to subsequent storylines involving the Alexandria community. While the windmill does not give an indication to any storyline in particular, the fact that AMC are requesting a permit to build it it could be an indicator they are following the Alexandria storyline from the comic books.

Of course, the fact it would take a long time to construct a windmill by the people of Alexandria is a good indication there will be a significant time jump moving forward into Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Previously, it was reported that AMC was seeking a planning permit for construction of this windmill ahead of Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Now, Comic Book has confirmed this permit has been granted to AMC.

AMC requested the permit to erect a 65-foot windmill on their Senoia, Georgia, location in the Gin Property residential development, which is the location for the Alexandria community in the television series. The Senoia City Council has since reviewed the request and issued the permit. According to the Newnan Times Herald, who originally broke the story, “one spoke either in favor or in opposition to the height variance at the council meeting.”

Gene Page / AMC

Mike Riley, The Walking Dead Location Manager, met with the fire marshal, as well as those responsible for the safety design of the windmill, and the council then allowed the issue of the permit.

Riley appeared before the Board of Commissioners for Coweta County on Tuesday night. He issued the following statement about the windmill permit approval.

“We are starting Season 9 of the series and I wanted to thank the commissioners and citizens for allowing us to film these past seasons. It’s been a great experience for us. It looks like we’re going to keep going for a while longer. We do appreciate everything you’ve done for us and we look forward to working with you on the future.”

However, fans of The Walking Dead TV series will just have to wait until Season 9 premieres to find out how closely AMC chose to follow the comic book storylines.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC later this year.