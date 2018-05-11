World Gets First Glimpse Of Baby True As Khloe Kardashian Prepares For First Mother’s Day

Kardashian is planning for her first Mother's Day as a mom.

Just ahead of Mother’s Day weekend in the U.S., new mom Khloe Kardashian shared a first glimpse of baby True with the world via Snapchat.

Khloe didn’t reveal her one-month-old daughter’s face in the sneak peek, according to a People report. Instead, a portion of True’s sweet little baby arm clad in a cozy sleeper debuted in the snap as she rested on her mother’s chest.

Earlier in the day, Khloe let her Snapchat fans know her feelings on her first postpartum workout with her trainer. Spoiler alert: she was exhausted and found it tough to figure out how to find time to fit in a workout in between the feedings a newborn baby requires. Because no two days are the same at this point with such a young baby, it’s tough to determine a firm schedule for sweat sessions.

The new mom, who is breastfeeding her baby, said her mind wants to do more than her body is quite ready to do at this time. Each new mom is different, and depending on the birth circumstances, doctors often give postpartum women the go-ahead to exercise somewhere between four and six weeks after delivery, barring any complications.

Despite the turmoil her parents might be feeling, Khloe reports that True has a sweet and patient disposition and rarely fusses. Of course, the news of Tristan Tompson’s reported affair, along with photographs of him with other women, surfaced in the days and moments before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, as Inquisitr previously reported.

Despite the drama, Khloe decided to stick by her man for now, and she even showed up last weekend to support Tristan and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the NBA playoffs.

Her siblings and mother reportedly did not want her to stay in Cleveland after she gave birth to True. They wanted her to come home. In fact, her sister, Kim Kardashian, told Ellen exactly how she felt about Tristan’s bad behavior. However, despite the fact that Khloe chose to stay and make things work with her baby’s father, they’re all supporting her as much as they can with her mother, Kris Jenner, reporting that she’s already a great mother.

We wish Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson a beautiful first Mother’s Day together.