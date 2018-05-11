Kim Kardashian Slams Tristan Thompson Again, Says He Blocked Her On Social Media

Kim Kardashian isn't holding back with her comments about Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal yet again. Kim went on Live! With Kelly And Ryan to dish on her sister Khloe’s new baby, as well as the state of her sister’s relationship.

According to a May 10 report by Radar Online, Ryan Seacrest, who has a close relationship with the Kardashian family, asked Kim how Khloe was doing in the wake of the shocking cheating scandal. Kim replied that her sister was “so focused” on her newborn baby girl, True, who Kim calls “gorgeous.” However, she had an interesting answer when asked about Tristan Thompson.

Ryan Seacrest asked Kim Kardashian if there was any part of her that was rooting for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. Kim took a brief pause, seemingly trying to choose her words carefully, as the audience broke out into laughter. Kim then revealed that the last time she went on television and answered questions about Khloe, she got blocked on social media by Tristan.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal was “so f—ed up,” which Thompson apparently didn’t like. However, Kim told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she will, “always root for her sister,” adding that she is, “always rooting for love” and “families.” Kelly Ripa agreed with Kardashian’s comments, saying, “as your attorney, that’s a great answer.”

As many fans already know, photos and video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women surfaced online just hours before Khloe went into labor with the couple’s first child. Things were reportedly rocky in the weeks following baby True’s birth, but now Khloe has reportedly forgiven her boyfriend, and the two are working things out.

Recently, Khloe and Tristan were spotted out having lunch together in Cleveland. A few days later, Kardashian made her first appearance at Thompson’s basketball game since the cheating scandal, and on Tuesday, the couple were seen having a romantic matinee movie date, where they enjoyed some snacks and left together in the same car.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken out about the cheating scandal, but Kim Kardashian certainly doesn’t seem to have a problem giving her thoughts on the situation.