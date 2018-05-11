Hope For Fans Of Cancelled ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – The Show May Get Second Life On Hulu

Fans upset for the loss include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Meyers and Hark Hamill

Fox has cancelled the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and fans are not happy. After just three hours after Fox made the announcement today that the network would not be picking up the series for its sixth season, the comedy cop show became the number one topic trending on Twitter. “This is a fan reaction to a TV series cancellation the magnitude of which we have rarely seen,” said Nellie Andreeva from Deadline. The news is even unraveling celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Meyers and even Mark Hamill.

Miranda, the creator of the Broadway smash Hamilton tweeted in all-caps, “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE-NINE. I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS. THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS” while Meyers said that the show being cancelled along with The Last Man on Earth was a “double gut punch.” As for Hamill, the Star Wars actor only had words to say, “Oh NOOOOOO!!!!!!!! I”m SO not ready to say #ByeBye99” along with a lot of sad emojis.

Dan Goor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s co-creator and producer has thanked the show’s fans for their “incredible outpouring of support” and cast member Melissa Fumero has shared that she is “still processing” the news while Stephanie Beatriz told fans “Squad, we love you… Your sadness is noted.”

Perhaps the more incredible part of the story is not only the outpouring of support for the show but attention to possibly saving it. While Fox is dumping the show, its season five may not be the show’s last.

“I hear that there had been incoming interest from other outlets about picking up the show starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher,” said Andreeva. Hulu is the show’s SVOD home and it appears that it might the show’s best bet for staying on the air following the lead of The Mindy Project, another former Fox show. Both sitcoms are produced by Universal TV which is considered a “corporate sibling” to Hulu.

However, if Hulu doesn’t scoop up Brooklyn Nine-Nine, there are others that just might including TBS which bought the off-network rights to the show last December. Netflix is also a contender, although according to Andreeva, it’s a “longer shot” since Hulu already has SVOD rights to the show.

According to Deadline, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was Fox’s highest-rated live-action comedy series this season among adults 18-49.