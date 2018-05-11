Meghan Markle Dated Former Porn Actor, Simon Rex, Before She Met Prince Harry, ‘The Sun’ Reports

The skeletons of Meghan's past have reportedly been revealed and a former gay-porn star is on the list.

Meghan Markle is about to marry into the royal family but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t have to kiss a couple of “frogs” before she met her prince. The Sun reports that the former Suit actress previously dated Simon Rex, an actor who previously starred in pornographic films.

According to The Sun Simon, who’s now a 43-year-old comedian, starred in a number of gay porn films and claims to have won an award for best “Gay Solo Video” in the late nineties. His current Twitter cover picture features him reclining nude with a puppy strategically positioned to preserve his “modesty.” As The Sun notes, Rex uses his Twitter profile to share crude jokes, gags, and memes.

“The bigger the diamond ring the smaller the d*ck,” he writes in one post.

If you think that this doesn’t sound like the kind of guy Meghan Markle would date, then you’ll be relieved to find out that Prince Harry’s bride-to-be only went on one date with Simon Rex. This one-time outing happened in 2004 when Meghan was 22, The Sun reports. During that time, Markle was just finding her footing in the acting world and doing walk-in roles on daytime television shows.

Simon and Meghan reportedly first met on the set of Cuts, a TV sitcom that was canceled in 2006. They both had guest roles for an episode of the show. Rex later became a star in the Scary Movie franchise.

Of his porn star past, Rex says that he did it to pay the bills when he was 18. In a 2014 interview, he says that he was “living in the moment,” at the time but in hindsight, he doesn’t think it was the best move for him.

Based on a tip from what they call a “well-placed” source, The Sun revealed a couple of additional Meghan Markle exes. But none of them have as colorful a past as Simon Rex. There’s an Argentinian tycoon on the list, who Meghan met when she was an intern at the US Embassy in the South American country. She also reportedly dated screenwriter, Shaun Zaken, who she met when they were both students at North Western University.

Meghan Markle's rise to Hollywood stardom https://t.co/9qC41CvP5U pic.twitter.com/EIDKm9cxuN — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 10, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to be married in less than two weeks in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. It’s easy to wonder if this revelation about her dating past will damage her reputation with The Royal Family. But a royal family insider told The Daily Mail that they aren’t ruffled by it since Meghan Markle, unlike Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles, is a 36-year- old woman who’s expected to have had previous relationships. She’s also been previously married so the news that she went on one date with a former porn actor at the age of 22 might raise a couple of eyebrows but won’t seriously jeopardize her engagement to Prince Harry this close to the wedding.