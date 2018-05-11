NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards Could Be In The Running For Derrick Favors, Per ‘Hoops Hype’

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors could receive his next payday from the Washington Wizards.

Derrick Favors is not going to be the most-coveted player available in NBA free agency; that distinction will likely go to LeBron James. Just because Favors is not James, it does not eliminate the idea that suitors will be after him. One of Favors’ potential suitors could be the Washington Wizards.

Hoop Hype lists the Washington Wizards as one of Derrick Favors’ possible destinations. The 6-foot-10 forward enters NBA free agency for the first time after spending all but 56 games in an eight-year career with the Utah Jazz. Favors is coming off a four-year deal, worth just under $50 million.

Despite not having the statistical growth as many had hoped, Derrick Favors had one of the better contract bargains in the NBA, based off his production. Favors finished this past season with the Utah Jazz, averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in just over 28 minutes a game.

Derrick Favors will have his choice of teams this summer. However, there are only a handful of NBA squads that have cap space to sign him outright. The Utah Jazz can pay Favors more than any other team. Favors has not ruled out a return to Jazz.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Derrick Favors suggests that his ties to the Jazz organization will be considered as he is making his decision on where he will play next. It is difficult to not see the Washington Wizards getting involved in the Derrick Favors free agency discussions.

Derrick Favors says his connection with current #Jazz teammates will play a factor in where he signs this offseason.https://t.co/i0AJTOCfI3 pic.twitter.com/cVaAOVtmo4 — Salt Lake Tribune Sports (@sltribsports) May 9, 2018

In order to go after Derrick Favors, or another NBA free agent, the Washington Wizards will likely have to trade a large contract. The first name which comes to mind is center Marcin Gortat.

The Wizards were reportedly shopping Marcin Gortat, as reported by ESPN, prior to last February’s trade deadline.

The Wizards’ attempt to move Marcin Gortat during the season will be revisited in the offseason. Gortat is a solid frontcourt player, who is one of the few remaining true centers in the NBA.

There are several NBA teams which could use Marcin Gortat, much like Derrick Favors, though they are two different players.

One of the other teams mentioned in the Hoops Hype story was the Milwaukee Bucks. Derrick Favors would be a good fit with the Bucks as well. The next month will feature some wheeling and dealing throughout the league. Derrick Favors might need a change of scenery in order to reach his full potential.