‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Shows Off Her Results After Visit With Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond [Photo]

Lala Kent had work done to her face.

Earlier this week, Lala Kent teased fans of an upcoming procedure on her Instagram stories after visiting Dr. Jason Diamond in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, movie producer Randall Emmett.

Although Kent showed off her pre-procedure face in her post, she didn’t reveal what she was having done and remained silent for nearly two days after her initial message to fans. Then, she returned to Instagram to show off the results of her procedure, and revealed what she had done.

“Always love visiting [Dr. Diamond] and his squad. He’s he only beauty doctor I trust,” Kent said of her plastic surgeon.

“I get botox in my forehead, and in between my brows, and filler in my jawline and chin!” she explained.

As for her boyfriend, he hasn’t shared the results of what he had done, and Kent hasn’t shared any new images of them together.

In the past, Kent has been open with the procedures she’s had done, and at one point, she admitted to going overboard with fillers. That said, she continues to get botox and doesn’t appear to be interested in slowing down anytime soon.

As for the reaction she received after sharing news of her procedure on Instagram, the majority of Kent’s fans and followers left messages on her page telling her that she doesn’t need to have anything done to her face because she’s a natural beauty.

In other Lala Kent news, the Vanderpump Rules star recently lost her dad, Kent Burningham.

At the end of last month, Kent took to her Twitter page to share news of her father’s death and quickly traveled from her home in Los Angeles to her family’s home in Utah. A short time later, Kent’s longtime boyfriend, Randall Emmett, joined her in town and several of her co-stars followed suit.

As Kent attended her father’s funeral service earlier this month, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney were at her side.

Following the service, Kent returned to her home in Los Angeles, where she is doing her best to get back to her normal routine.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the second installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special on Monday, May 14, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.