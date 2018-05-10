WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown Live’ Superstar Gets Backstage Heat For Going Off-Script, Per ‘Pro Wrestling Sheet’

Officials are reportedly unhappy that one of the 'SmackDown Live' brand's newest wrestlers disobeyed directives from members of WWE's creative team, including Vince McMahon himself.

The latest rumblings from the WWE rumor mill suggest that one of SmackDown Live’s newest Superstars, Big Cass, has backstage heat for allegedly going off-script in a recent on-air promo segment.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the incident took place on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live, as Big Cass was supposed to cut a promo on Daniel Bryan ahead of their match at Backlash, only for a little person dressed like Bryan to hit the ring and get ridiculed, then taken down with a big boot by Cass.

Citing backstage sources, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin wrote that Cass was denied permission by creative officials when he asked if he could launch a more brutal attack on the impersonator. Unsatisfied with their response, Cass reportedly asked permission from WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon, who also turned down the seven-footer’s request.

As noted by Sports Illustrated, Big Cass still went ahead and landed a “flurry of fists” on the little person, though in WWE’s recap of the segment, the company cut off the video right before Cass took his beatdown to the next level. This reportedly got him serious backstage heat with company officials, which Pro Wrestling Sheet believes resulted in Cass getting punished with a clean loss to Bryan at last Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view. He also wasn’t used on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, though Pro Wrestling Sheet stressed that it’s not clear if that was part of the original plan, or WWE’s way of further punishing Cass for going off-script.

REPORT: Backstage Heat On Big Cass After Going Off Script Details Here: https://t.co/4p265iyhwq pic.twitter.com/4vN1Fq01Qg — IWNerd.com (@InnerN3rd) May 10, 2018

This isn’t the first time Big Cass, aka William Morrissey in real life, has been rumored to have backstage heat with higher-ups or colleagues. In July, 2017, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Cass was unpopular with several coworkers because of his open support of President Donald Trump in a mostly liberal locker room.

However, a report from Wrestling Inc. citing Meltzer’s original story, added that WWE officials were still “very high” on Cass, and were still willing to give him a good push as a singles wrestler. One month later, Cass suffered a torn ACL in a match against former tag team partner Enzo Amore, putting him on the shelf until he returned in April on SmackDown Live’s Superstar Shakeup episode.