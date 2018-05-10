Tom Jackson From ‘Queer Eye’ Just Got Married

Jackson married his sweetheart, Abby Parr, in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

Lightning might not strike twice, but love certainly does.

Queer Eye’s Tom Jackson has remarried his sweetheart, Abby Parr, in an intimate ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Netflix rebooted the beloved reality makeover series earlier this year, recruiting Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness to star in the revival which saw the Fab Five traveling down to Atlanta, Georgia, and handing out life-makeovers to men in desperate need of one.

Jackson quickly became a fan-favorite. His episode kicked off the new season and his trademark line, “You can’t fix ugly,” had all of the guys brokenhearted over his lack of self-confidence. The guys quickly got to work, outfitting Jackson with a new wardrobe, redecorating his one bedroom apartment, teaching him healthier ways to cook for himself, educating him about proper grooming habits, and, most importantly, helping him find the confidence to ditch his worn-out recliner and get back into the dating game.

It quickly became apparent that the 50-year-old antique car lover was still head-over-heels for his ex-wife, Abby Parr, and the Fab Five encouraged Jackson to invite her to a car show at the end of the episode to show off his new look. Things seemed to end on a happy note as the two rode off into the sunset. but Jackson disappointed fans soon after the episode aired with the news that the couple had called it quits again.

I just watched my episode for about the 20th time. I cry ???? like a baby ???? ever time I watch it. Just to let the world ???? know, Abby and I are no longer together. She will always be the love ❤️ of my life. I will always love ❤️ her more than anything!!!!!!! — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) February 28, 2018

But of course, the emotional rollercoaster wasn’t over yet. Nearly a week after Jackson shared the news that their relationship was over, he logged back on with an update that he and Abby had worked things out.

PLOT TWIST! Tom is off the market because he’s ????BACK WITH ABBY???? We can’t handle this emotional rollercoaster ???? https://t.co/VabM4Vv5nq — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 7, 2018

Now it seems that Jackson and Parr have made it official (again) after telling Us Weekly that they had happily recommitted themselves to one another in front of family and friends in a private ceremony in March of this year. The Fab Five wasn’t able to attend the nuptials, but Jackson incorporated them into his big day by wearing a shirt that France had gifted him and making sure his suit was tailored.

And Jackson isn’t the only Queer Eye guy to find love. Brown proposed to his boyfriend of eight years this week at a restaurant in Los Angeles in front of their friends and family. All of this good news has fans itching for Netflix to go ahead and green light a second season of the show.