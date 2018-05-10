Eurovision Song Contest 2018: Semi Final 2 Results And Full List Of Contestants For The Grand Final

The countdown now begins for the Eurovision Song Contest grand final!

The second semi final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 has just aired. Out of the 19 competing countries, ten were selected to process to the grand final which is being held on Saturday, May 12 at 7 p.m. WEST (Western European Summer Time).

So, who made it through semi final 2, and who were left behind?

According to Metro, the following ten Eurovision contenders (and their song choices) qualified for the grand final. Semi final 2 winners are listed in no particular order.

Serbia: “Nova Deca” by Sanja Ilić & Balkanika

Moldova: “My Lucky Day” by DoReDoS

Hungary: “Viszlat Nyar” by AWS

Ukraine: “Under The Ladder” by MELOVIN

Sweden: “Dance You Off” by Benjamin Ingrosso

Australia: “We Got Love” by Jessica Mauboy

Norway: “That’s How You Write A Song” by Alexander Rybak

Denmark: “Higher Ground” by Rasmussen

Slovenia: “Hvala, ne!” by Lea Sirk

The Netherlands: “Outlaw In ‘Em” by Waylon

From the list, several songs, such as “How to Write a a Song” and the country song sung by the Netherlands, are already considered earworms, so it’s no surprise they made it through semi final 2.

Australia, as per usual, has made it through to the Eurovision Song Contest grand final. They may only be a new country on the Eurovision arena, but they take the song contest very seriously. The big surprise was the fact Russia lost their 100 per cent track record for grand final qualifications.

Armando Franca / AP Images

Already, Cyprus’ “Fuego,” sung by Eleni Foureira is a hot favorite going into the Eurovision 2018 grand final. According to the Independent, the betting odds for Cyprus went from 66-1 to 5-2 after Foureira performed in semi final 1. Surprisingly, Israel, with their catchy tune “TOY” by Netta has dropped to 11-4 after being considered a favorite prior to semi final 1.

Of semi final 2, Norway is a hot contender with their song, “That’s How You Write A Song.” According to Metro, Alexander Rybak has previously won Eurovision 2009 with his song “Fairytale.”

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final for 2018 will consist of 26 countries. Of those, 20 were selected during semi finals 1 and 2. The remaining six are made up of last year’s winning country and the five powerhouse countries who automatically qualify every year without needing to compete in the semis.

Below is the complete grand final list for Eurovision 2018 according to Eurovision’s official website.

Germany: “You Let Me Walk Alone” by Michael Schulte

France: “Mercy” by Madame Monsieur

Italy: “Non Mi Avete Fatto Niente” by Ermal Meta e Fabrizio Moro

Spain: “Tu Cancion” by Amaia y Alfred

United Kingdom: “Storm” by SuRie

Portugal: “O Jardim” by Cláudia Pascoal

Austria: “Nobody But You” by Cesar Sampson

Estonia: “La Forza” by Elina Nechayeva

Cyprus: “Fuego” by Eleni Foureira

Lithuania: “When We’re Old” by Ieva Zasimauskaite

Israel: “TOY” by Netta

Czech Republic: “Lie To Me” by Mikolas Josef

Bulgaria: “Bones” by EQUINOX

Albani: “Mall” by Eugent Bushpepa

Finland: “Monsters” by Saara Aalto

Ireland: “Together” by Ryan O’Shaughnessy

According to ESC Today, the running order for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 has not yet been finalized.

The grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will air on Saturday, May 12, 2018, starting at 7 p.m. WEST or UTC/GMT + 1.