‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13: New Cast Members Seen Filming With Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd

The Bravo TV series will reportedly have at least two new housewives during Season 13.

Emily Moore Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter have reportedly begun filming the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with returning cast members Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd.

According to a new tweet, the two women were photographed spending time with Judge and Dodd at The Deck in Laguna Beach, California, where they were allegedly heard talking about the possibility of confronting someone.

In photos shared by Real Housewives 101, Judge and Dodd were seen looking quite cute, with Judge in a flower off-the-shoulder shirt, and Dodd sporting a summer dress and a red bandana in her hair. As for the new cast members, they seemed to be dressed more casually in long-sleeved blouses.

In March, Radar Online shared news of Simpson’s alleged addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County, revealing that 42-year-old mother and wife is both an attorney and a party planner. At the time, the outlet also said that Simpson had grown close to returning cast members Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador.

In addition to her friendships with the returning members of the show, Simpson is also a friend of Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek, who appeared on the series during past seasons.

As for Kirschenheiter, another Radar Online report said that she is a longtime friend of Judge.

Kelly and Tamra filming with newbies Emily and Gina today at The Deck in Laguna. In the background of Kelly’s instagram story you could here the newbies talking about possibly confronting someone. But who? Vicki or Shannon?! #RHOC???? pic.twitter.com/1kvByXwUBt — RealHousewives101 (@RHousewives101) May 9, 2018

In the second Radar Online report, it was noted that Gina Kirschenheiter had nearly given her new role away in a post on her Instagram page. In the post, Kirschenheiter included a caption in which she said she was now the “real” Gina Kirschenheiter.

Also reportedly joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13 is Tatiana Beene, Krischenheiter’s best friend.

As fans well know, three housewives quit the Bravo TV reality series after filming the show’s 12th season last year, including Lydia McLaughlin, Meghan King Edmonds, and Peggy Sulahian. When it came to McLaughlin’s exit, many fans were taken by surprise at her decision to walk away from the show due to the fact that she had just returned. Meanwhile, some anticipated Edmonds would leave the show after announcing she was expecting twins at the end of the 12th season.

No word yet on when the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will premiere on Bravo TV.