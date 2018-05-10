NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Expected To Offer Clint Capela Max Contract

Clint Capela is expected to receive a maximum contract offer from the Suns this offseason.

Clint Capela has put together a massive 2017-18 season for the Houston Rockets and is going to be a key piece for them in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Following the season, however, Capela will have quite a few decisions to make. He is set to hit restricted free agency, which means that he could entertain the idea of leaving the Rockets to sign an offer sheet with another team.

Houston will have the right to match any offer that another team gives to Capela, but they may be a bit tight from a money perspective if a big offer comes his way.

According to a report from Rockets Wire, the Phoenix Suns are expected to offer Capela a max contract this offseason. If they do choose to do that, the Rockets may not be able to bring him back.

During the 2017-18 season with the Rockets, Capela ended up averaging 13.9 points per game to go along with 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He shot 65.2 percent from the field overall.

Capela was one of the most underrated players in the NBA this season. He did not receive much credit early on in the season for the Rockets’ hot start. Even at the end of the year, all of the talk surrounding the Rockets was about James Harden and Chris Paul.

So far this postseason, Capela has averaged 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Phoenix would be an intriguing landing spot for Capela. They have been searching for a long-term answer at the center position and Capela would fit that description. It would also give the Suns another scoring option inside to help take pressure off of Devin Booker.

At just 23 years old, Capela has a lot of room to grow as a player moving forward. He has grown quickly with the Rockets, but a bigger role with another team might be exactly what he needs to take his game even farther. Phoenix is not normally viewed as a top free agency landing spot, but it could be a perfect fit for both parties.

That being said, Houston has talked about being willing to pay the luxury tax. They could match a max offer to Capela if they are serious about being willing to do that. Matching that kind of offer would take them out of the running for LeBron James and Paul George, who they have been connected to in rumors.

Expect to see the Suns show interest in Capela early on this offseason. Other teams will show interest as well, but it would not be a big surprise to see Phoenix throw a max offer at Capela.