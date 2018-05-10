‘Westworld’ Season 2: Where In The World Is Elsie Hughes?

Another actor in the series reveals her fate

Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) has been missing for a while now in HBO’s Westworld. In Season 2, she is attacked by Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and left for dead. At this point in time, it appears Bernard thinks she’s dead. However, another cast member has just dropped the bombshell about her fate.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 1 of Westworld, Elsie Hughes was instrumental in helping Bernard work out that one of the hosts contained a tracking device linked to a satellite that was be used for corporate espionage. As this is unfolding, Elsie is attacked and viewers later discover it was Bernard, under the instruction of Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins), that strangled her. While it seemed very likely she died, a Westworld actor has just confirmed her fate via an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Simon Quarterman, who plays Lee Sizemore, the narrative writer who is currently being dragged around Westworld by Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), told Entertainment Weekly that Elsie — against the odds — has survived her attack by Bernard.

When questioned by EW radio presenter, Julia Cunningham, about Elsie’s fate, he gave the following response.

“Oh, she is! … That’s out, I can say that. Elsie is alive. We’re allowed to say that, I think.”

HBO

As SyFy Wire points out, while Quarterman may have spilled the beans about Elsie’s fate, it was something fans suspected anyway since if a death is not specifically shown, it is more than likely the person survived. This is certainly the case for another Westworld park member, Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), who was seen in Season 1 as being attacked by the Ghost Nation, but turned up alive and well in the present day storyline of Season 2.

Although, as Entertainment Weekly also points out, Elsie’s fate had previously been confirmed by the network, so Quarterman didn’t actually reveal anything he shouldn’t have. It is also revealed that Elsie might turn up soon in Season 2 of Westworld.

However, as to how she survived Bernard’s attack and how much of it she remembers is yet to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Westworld to find out.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET. According to the Hollywood Reporter, this episode is titled “The Riddle of the Sphinx.” The synopsis for this episode is below.