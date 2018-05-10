‘Cobra Kai’ Has Just Been Renewed For A Second Season On YouTube Red And Fans Are Overjoyed

The hugely popular web drama 'Cobra Kai' is now set to continue with Season 2 in 2019.

Life is looking good for fans of Karate Kid as its hugely popular follow-up web drama Cobra Kai has just been renewed and given the approval for a second season on YouTube Red. If you’ve somehow managed to miss the 10 episodes of Cobra Kai that were all added to YouTube Red on May 2, you’re in for a treat.

The 30 minute episodes pair Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso with his old high school rival Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, and together the two men navigate the grown-up world of their families, jobs and, of course, karate. Considering the rave reviews that Cobra Kai has garnered from day one of its airing, YouTube’s Susanne Daniels explained that she is not at all surprised that the hit web drama already has such a large and devoted following, and YouTube are pleased to approve Season 2 of Cobra Kai, as Variety report.

“This series had all of the right elements from the very beginning — compelling characters, a storied rivalry, and the talented original stars. The way viewers have embraced the new twist on this beloved franchise has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sony TV, Overbrook and the extraordinary creative team led by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to create a second season.”

The magic of Cobra Kai comes not only from the hugely talented cast involved in it, but also from the three visionary men who had long been dreaming of a continuation of Karate Kid.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg approached Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, describing to them both what they hoped to achieve with the new show. Besides creating beautifully touching stories, they then went on to direct most of Cobra Kai, something that will not be changing in Season 2.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that both Caleeb Pinkett and James Lassiter will be taking the helm once again as executive producers of the drama.

The president of Sony Pictures Television, Jeff Frost, has also gushed over the remarkable success of the first season of Cobra Kai.

“We are so elated with the performance of Cobra Kai and our incredible partnerships with Josh, Jon, Hayden and Overbrook and of course, You Tube Red. This has been a remarkable experience and the audience reaction only further validates what we already knew – that this team and series is exceptional and incredibly special.”

If you’ve just binge-watched Season 1 of Cobra Kai and can’t wait for Season 2 to begin, production will commence on the new series this Fall, with the second 10-episode season set to begin in 2019.