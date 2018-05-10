Golden State Killer Suspect Joseph James DeAngelo Gets Four New Murder Charges From Santa Barbara DA

The Golden State Killer suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo, has been charged with four more murders.

Joseph James DeAngelo, who is suspected to be the Golden State Killer, was arrested in late April after DNA tied him to crimes committed by the infamous serial killer. Now, four more first-degree murder charges have been filed against him by the Santa Barbara district attorney, according to a report from ABC 7 News.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the Golden State Killer kept the majority of California living in a state of fear. He committed at least 12 murders, 50 rapes, and 100 burglaries throughout his crime spree. After over 12 years without being caught, the serial killer, rapist, and burglar mysteriously ended his heinous acts.

It wasn’t until recently that police had any idea that DeAngelo was connected to the case. On April 24, 2018, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested DeAngelo and charged him with eight counts of murder with special circumstances. They have now tacked on the other four crimes that he was suspected of.

The police department was able to use online DNA match websites to track DeAngelo down. After providing his DNA sample to GEDmatch, multiple distant relatives were found. Following that discovery, it was only a matter of time before the trail led to DeAngelo.

DeAngelo hid in plain sight for the majority of his life. He lived a normal life and was a regular customer at Charlie’s Cafe in Citrus Heights, California. The owner of the cafe, Charlene Carte, talked about DeAngelo in an interview that was shared by People.

“I was in shock. It’s scary to know I was that close [to him].”

Judge rejects defense attorneys' attempt to bar request from prosecutors to collect evidence from "Golden State Killer" suspect Joseph DeAngelo. https://t.co/50sweGZ3cp pic.twitter.com/9eYI587ULp — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2018

People also mentions that DeAngelo was a “grumpy old man.” Carte took notice of his grouchiness and actually went so far as to give him the nickname of “Mr. Happy.”

Back in the timeframe that the crimes were committed, DeAngelo was a police officer. He also worked as a mechanic and is a father-of-three.

DeAngelo’s victims ranged from ages 13 to 41, and mostly included women who were home alone or with their husbands and children, as People notes.

More information is sure to come out about this case in the coming weeks. DeAngelo is finally set to be tried for his alleged crimes.