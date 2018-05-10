‘PFF’ Shares Intriguing Statistic For Saints RB Alvin Kamara

An intriguing statistic was shared for Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara is, without question, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. After winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2017, the New Orleans Saints’ running back is ready to become the feature back in his second season. Not only did Kamara win the ROTY award and was one of the top playmakers, he also became one of the best all-around running backs in the league in his first year.

During the 2017 season with the Saints, Kamara carried the football 120 times for 728 yards and eight touchdowns. Kamara also caught 81 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns. New Orleans couldn’t have asked for more from their third-round pick.

Simply looking at his numbers, it is easy to see that Kamara is a special talent. That being said, Pro Football Focus is known for going deeper than just the regular statistics. They shared an intriguing stat for Kamara from 2017 that he actually led the NFL in.

Kamara reportedly led the NFL in forced missed tackles as a running back with 29.

Anyone that watched Kamara last season would know how difficult he was for opposing defenses to bring down. His quickness and speed, combined with surprising strength, make him a nightmare for defenders to go up against.

At just 22-years-old, Kamara has not even touched the surface of his full potential, according to NFL insiders. That should be a scary thought for defensive coordinators throughout the league.

Trying to bring down Alvin Kamara after the catch is not an easy task! pic.twitter.com/RHqMa9PaJ8 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 10, 2018

Mark Ingram was the starter for the Saints last season, but has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season due to a violation of the NFL’s policies. That will allow Kamara to step in as the starting running back. According to a report from ESPN, Kamara was already being given the role of feature back before the suspension.

That information simply shows how highly the Saints think of their young running back. More touches will mean more big plays and more big plays will mean bigger numbers for Kamara moving forward.

Expect to see Kamara continue his success from last year in his second NFL season. New Orleans will need him to be a dominant threat behind Drew Brees in order for the Saints to be a top contender in the NFC again.

Experts have declared that Kamara is the best in the NFL from the forced missed tackles perspective and he should find other categories to lead the league in with an expanded role in 2018.