Blac Chyna Is Sending Rob Kardashian Nude Photos Again, Source Tells ‘InTouch’

Chyna is reportedly trying to get on Rob's good side but The Kardashians are allegedly questioning her motives.

Blac is reportedly at it again and by “it” we mean sending Rob Kardashian nude pictures of herself. In Touch Magazine reports that the former King Of Diamonds stripper has been sending Rob nudes to “get on his good side.”

“Chyna’s been sweet-talking Rob and sending him nudes. He’s falling for it big time and is preparing to drop major cash on her and Dream [Kardashian] for Mother’s Day,” a reported “source” told In Touch. “Rob feels like he owes her this.”

But, according to In Touch, The Kardashians aren’t happy about the prospect of Chyna and Rob getting close to one another again. The “source” says that they see Dream Kardashian’s mother as “manipulative” and are questioning her motives. But Rob reportedly doesn’t care about how his family feels because he still has a “soft-spot” for Chyna.

Last year, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had a very public breakup that started with Rob releasing nude pictures of Chyna on social media. At the time, Kardashian claimed that this move was triggered by Chyna sending him a video of her in bed with another man. Chyna responded by threatening legal action and accusing Rob of domestic violence.

But despite their tumultuous history, In Touch’s source says that Rob has had something of a change of heart towards the mother of his child. The source alleges that the reclusive reality TV star feels that he and his family were “cruel” towards Chyna. He reportedly now realizes that she is the “love of his life” and that she’s the source of the confidence that he now feels. As the magazine notes, before Rob and Chyna started dating Rob would hardly leave his home. He started venturing into the spotlight more once they were together and looked happy at the time.

Since her breakup with Rob, Chyna has been romantically linked to a couple of guys, most recently to a Texan rapper named YBN Almighty Jay. But XXL Mag reports that the 18-year-old rapper recently made an Instagram comment which seemed to indicate that he and Chyna had broken up.

“I cut her off bro,” the rapper said in the comments of an Instagram live session by rapper, Zoey Dollaz, “I’m a free man.”

If Almighty Jay’s comments are true then Chyna is potentially a single woman, who may be on her way to a romantic reconciliation with the father of her youngest child.