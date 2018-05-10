Missy Elliott Reveals Diet, Workout Tricks For 30-Pound Weight Loss, Glowing Skin

Rapper Missy Elliott says cutting soda and bread from her diet has given her a gorgeous complexion.

Rapper Missy Elliott credits a soda- and bread-free diet for her glowing skin. Elliott, who lost 30 pounds in 2014, has maintained her weight loss with a low-carb diet and rigorous workouts that combine cardio exercise and strength-training.

“Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or pop and I cut out bread,” Elliott revealed on Twitter and Instagram. “That’s been the hardest for me! See, I’ve never been a water drinker but this have helped my skin???????? Now if I can only cut out junk food???????????? that’s my weakness.”

Elliott, 46, says increasing her water intake boosted her energy so “I don’t feel sluggish.”

Health and fitness experts confirm that hydrating yourself with water (not soda or other sugared drinks) aids weight loss and brightens your complexion by flushing out toxins. Clinical studies show that drinking just two cups of water raises your metabolism 30 percent, according to the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Elliott’s legions of fans gave her props.

“Wow amazing job Missy. Keep up the good work,” one fan gushed.

“I have really got to try harder with the water, I drink way too much tea, coffee & cola!!! Go Missy you look amazing!!!” another commented.

In addition to following a low-carb diet that restricts soda and bread, Missy Elliott’s weight loss tricks include interval training workouts that combine cardio exercise and light weightlifting.

While performers like Elliott exercise and diet to look good, their exhausting on-stage performances require them to be in top physical condition, especially when they go on tour.

In 2008, Elliott told multiple press outlets that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder. Graves’ disease attacks the thyroid and can cause abrupt weight loss, anxiety, excessive sweating, insomnia, and heart palpitations, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Grave’s disease is incurable, but can be managed through diet and exercise, which is what Elliott has been doing since her diagnosis. The four-time Grammy winner looks great and urged fans to stay motivated and emotionally healthy by staying positive and optimistic.

“Get rid of any negative energy or negative thoughts even though it’s not always easy,” Elliott advised on Instagram. “You gotta separate yourself from anything that is not helping uplift you or motivating you to GET UP & GET OUT & GO GET IT! You don’t need nothing or no one draining you! Y’all All Have a Beautiful & Blessed StressFree Day.”

Missy Elliott isn’t the only rap sensation who has made headlines for their jaw-dropping weight loss.

As the Inquisitr has reported, rapper Rick Ross has maintained his 100-pound weight loss since 2014 with a portion-controlled diet and CrossFit workouts. He now looks and feels better than ever at age 42.