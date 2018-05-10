Kym Johnson And Robert Herjavec’s Twins Get Sweet Gift From ‘DWTS’ Host

The 'Dancing With the Stars' lovebirds received a 'beary' special delivery from Tom Bergeron.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have been showered with well wishes in the weeks following the birth of their twins, but the celebrity couple received a double dose of sweetness from longtime pal Tom Bergeron. The Dancing With the Stars host sent a very special care package to Kym and Robert shortly after they welcomed twins, son Hudson Robert, and daughter Haven Mae, last month.

Tom Bergeron sent the twins stuffed boy and girl teddy bears — identical except for the blue and pink bows that announced “It’s boy” and “It’s a girl.” But it may be Bergeron’s personal note to the babies that was the sweetest part of this gift.

After welcoming Hudson and Haven to the planet, the host of the long-running ABC celebrity ballroom competition informed the newborns that they have “a couple of great parents” — and then he gave them their first job offer.

“DWTS pros for Season 76!” Bergeron wrote. “Of course, learn to walk first!”

Proud mama Kym Johnson Herjavec shared a pic of the too-cute gift to Instagram, thanking Tom for the adorable teddy bears and the premature job offer. The 41-year-old Austrailian pro dancer also said the entire Herjavec clan — including the newborns — couldn’t wait to watch Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, the 26th season of the ABC celebrity dance-off. You can see Kym’s Instagram post below.

Dancing With the Stars would need 50 more seasons to make it to Season 76, so the Herjavec twins may need to find another show to dance on — if they both decide to dance at all. Kym Johnson Herjavec previously told People the couple will be careful to make sure that each child has their own identity.

“We did a class about the psychology of raising twins,” Kym told the magazine. “It was fascinating. They talk about making sure they have their own identity and you don’t dress them the same all the time.”

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec met on Dancing With the Stars when they were partnered together for Season 20 of the show in 2015. The Aussie pro dancer and the Shark Tank star didn’t take home a mirrorball trophy, but they went one better and fell in love. The couple married the following year.

Kym and Robert’s babies come a little more than a year after fellow Dancing With the Stars couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first bundle of joy, Shai.

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.