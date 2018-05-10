‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Checks Another Family Member Into Rehab

Tyler Baltierra will watch yet another family member enter rehab.

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is sending another family member to rehab. As many fans already know, Tyler has recently watched his father, Butch, enter treatment for drug addiction issues, as well as said goodbye to his wife on three separate occasions over the past year as she was in and out of rehab for multiple issues.

According to a May 10 report by Radar Online, Tyler Baltierra will now send his sister, Amber Baltierra, off to treatment as she has been rumored to be dealing with substance abuse and relationship issues. Amber recently announced the news via her Instagram account as she posted a photo of her son and daughter, revealing that she would miss them for the next 90 days and that she loves them with “every fiber” in her.

Amber went on to say that when she gets home from rehab she will be the “best woman” she can be and an “even better mom.” Baltierra says that she’ll be praying every day that she is away from her children, and says that her kids are strong enough to get through anything. “You got Baltierra blood and it don’t get stronger than that,” she wrote.

It was the Teen Mom OG personalty’s estranged husband, Billy Wade Elkins Jr., who told the website that Amber was heading to rehab, revealing that she is going to seek treatment in Texas and that she leaves on Friday. Amber and Tyler’s father, Butch, also confirmed that his daughter will be entering rehab this week.

Found this old gem. Well not to old but. This is us. Family. Weird. Close. No matter what happens this guy has my back and I’m forever grateful for the best brother a girl can only dream of having. Love you @TylerBaltierra pic.twitter.com/FxlPE9Eg86 — Amber Elkins (@AmberBaltierra) April 6, 2018

While Amber Baltierra has been rumored to be dealing with drug issues, there is no official word on why she is entering rehab. One source revealed that she may not need help at all, and that rehab could be an excuse to “ditch her responsibility as an adult.” The family insider says that the Teen Mom OG sibling is “irresponsible” and “immature” and may only be seeking help to get attention “for the show.”

During an episode of Teen Mom OG last season, Amber Baltierra sparked drug rumors with her appearance. In the same episode, Butch told Tyler that he was “worried” about Amber, revealing that since they live together he sees what no one else does.