Rosario Dawson Gets Naked To Ring In Her 39th Birthday

Rosario Dawson celebrated her birthday with an Instagram picture of her birthday suit.

It may be her birthday, but Rosario Dawson blessed the internet with a gift.

Page Six is reporting that the actress took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself, fully naked, for her 39th birthday today.

And while we can’t show you the video of Rosario Dawson in the nude here, you’re more than welcome to follow the link at her name to see her in all her naked glory for yourself.

“Happy birthday suit to me,” she wrote, while covering her breasts with one hand and teasing her naked lower parts with another.

In another photo — again, NSFW — she showed herself fully nude, with only a bouquet of pink flowers strategically covering her lower half (though not that strategically, as her pubic hair is clearly visible).

The actress, who recently completed a special guest appearance on Jane The Virgin, wrote that she wasn’t going to “let gravity get her down” in the other NSFW photo.

Rosario Dawson isn’t the only celebrity who has bared it all for her birthday. Last month, Kourtney Kardashian did the same thing, also for her 39th birthday.

And, last year, John Stamos showed the world that girls weren’t the only ones who wanted to have fun, as he bared it all on his social media sites for his 54th birthday.

In addition to living to see another year and having a to-die-for body, Rosario Dawson has other reasons to celebrate. According to People Magazine, she will soon be honored with the Inspiration Award at the GLSEN Respect Awards.

The awards, which is put on by the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth, will honor the actress with the award in her hometown of New York City on May 21.

The awards ceremony is held every year in both Los Angeles and New York.

In the past, GSLEN has honored Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts, and Shonda Rhimes.

Fans of Rosario Dawson can purchase tickets for the event honoring her now, which will be held at the prestigious Cipriani Restaurant in New York City.