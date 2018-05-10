‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Fri. May 12: Nikki’s Blast From The Past & Jack’s Huge Demands

Perhaps turmoil in their lives could throw Nikki and Jack together again

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 12 promise a shocking blast from the past, a nearly impossible demand for answers, and an unexpected surprise in Genoa City.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) receives an unexpected and unwanted blast from the past, according to She Knows Soaps. There’s quite a lot from her past to choose from, too. She started her life in Genoa City as a stripper, and things have never slowed down for her through all the twists and turns in her relationship with Victor (Eric Braeden).

Right now, her recent past includes hitting her ex-son in law, JT (Thad Luckinbill), with a fireplace poker. Could that be the past that haunts her? Possibly, but she may be in for something even more shocking than that as things really heat up tomorrow. She also has her recent history with Arturo (Jason Canela), and right before that, she hooked up with Jack (Peter Bergman) before he decided to focus on helping his mother live her last days in some sort of relative peace.

Just when it looked like Dina’s (Marla Adams) Alzheimer’s diagnosis also erased Jack’s memories, it all comes rushing back when he finally remembers what a miserable, self-absorbed mother she’s been for all these years. He’s finally had it with his mom, and now he wants answers. Unfortunately, it could be too little, too late where Dina’s concerned because she may not be capable of giving Jack what he wants due to her severe health situation.

If Jack cannot get what he wants from his mother, then who knows how far he’ll go to get the answers he so desperately needs.

Elsewhere, now that he defended their son, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Lily (Christel Khalil) gives her husband Cane (Daniel Goddard) a special surprise. Chances are, it’s probably better than the surprise baby he ended up saddling her with. At this point, it looks like things are somewhat smooth sailing for the Ashbys after their incredibly tumultuous recent past. Of course, romances never stay happy for long in Genoa City, so hopefully, this little surprise isn’t a harbinger of some type of trouble on the horizon for this couple.