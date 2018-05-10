This year on 'Southern Charm' #teamKathryn is the place to be.

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis says she feels like she has lived a lifetime on the hit Bravo show, but a lot has changed since Dennis first appeared on the show as a guest at a party, says PageSix. Kathryn has come a long way from being the odd redhead out.

“I was so young when this all began, I was 21. I’m 26 now and a lot of things have happened. It’s been up and down, up and down, and I’ve learned more about myself. I’m finally at a place where I feel like me again. I feel the happiest I’ve felt in years, and it’s definitely been a journey.”

Two seasons ago, Kathryn Dennis was the one getting tons of advice from the other Southern Charm cast members about how she needed to get her act together, but now as the first Southern Charm mama, she’s giving advice to co-star Cameran Eubanks, who is a new mom to daughter, Palmer. Kathryn told Cameran to enjoy Palmer’s babyhood.

“I just told [Eubanks] to enjoy the time [with her child]. It’s really, really, super hard, but once you get past the six-month mark, you look back and kind of forget about all the negatives, so I encouraged her to look at the big picture.”

And Kathryn Dennis says that it is a lot less stressful to shoot Southern Charm when you have friends on the cast. In earlier seasons, Kathryn was somewhat isolated, but now she has formed off-screen friendships with the other single Southern Charm ladies, Chelsea, Naomie, and longtime friend Danni.

“It’s been really, really great developing those friendships. It’s been amazing and refreshing to see that I can find good people and develop a close relationship, where I can trust them, lean on them and have fun with them.”

But what caused the shift in the cast? At one time after the breakup of Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, nearly everyone sided with Thomas, but things have changed, and two major Ravenel advocates, Patricia Altschul and Southern Charm executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith are now not interested in keeping company with Thomas Ravenel and his current girlfriend.

It all started when Patricia introduced Thomas to a friend of hers, and the two dated briefly. After the friend broke things off with Ravenel, he seemed to hold a grudge and alleged that Patricia Altschul was “going after” him and that the two were no longer friends.

But Southern Charm fans don’t believe that Patricia Altschul would be so petty, and they think Ravenel is just feeling the sting of rejection.

“I have a hard time believing Mrs. A would ‘go after’ anyone. We’ve seen her shun someone who physically & verbally attacked her only child, so I can believe if Mrs. A has a reason not to like someone she may make it known. ‘Going after’ someone is not her style.”

On Twitter, Altschul agreed that Ravenel’s allegation was ridiculous.

“Thank you… you are absolutely correct.”

Southern Charm is on Bravo on Thursday night at 9 p.m.