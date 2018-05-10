Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors Continue, But ‘Massive Fight’ With Kanye Never Happened [Debunked]

The couple have been surrounded by divorce rumors amid Kanye's public outbursts.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are facing their latest round of divorce rumors, with a new story claiming that the two had a “massive fight” that has led to their split.

But not so fast, says Gossip Cop.

The rumor-busting site is taking on a new report from InTouch that claimed the power couple had a blowout fight around Kanye West’s recent Twitter rants and statement that slavery was a “choice.” The report claimed that Kanye was furious at what he saw as an attempt to silence him and that he split from Kim to head to a resort in Wyoming.

As Gossip Cop pointed out, Kanye was actually in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to do some work in his recording studio. A rep for the couple also told the outlet that Kim Kardashian is not angry with Kanye, and in fact, she publicly showed her support with a tweet from the Met Gala this week.

This follows a separate report from last week that claimed Kim Kardashian was thinking about divorce. The Radar Online report claimed Kim had grown weary of her husband’s “erratic” behavior and was “strongly considering” filing for divorce. These divorce reports have surfaced nearly every time that Kanye West’s attention-seeking side comes through, and the reports have never been on the mark yet.

While the divorce reports may be based mostly on speculation, Kanye West has been getting plenty of attention for his behavior. The rapper publicly expressed his support and admiration for Donald Trump and said during an interview that slaves were choosing to remain in slavery. Salon speculated that Kanye’s provocative statements were really just a bid to gain attention for his album, which will be released last month, though West had long been a public supporter of Trump.

Whatever the case, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be a favorite target for tabloid speculation, even though they are reaching their four-year wedding anniversary this month. The couple has welcomed three children into their family and endured some struggles together, including Kim’s gunpoint robbery in Paris and Kanye’s hospitalization for what was described as a nervous breakdown.