Kendall Jenner Says She Watches ‘Trailer Park Boys’ To Unwind And Fall Asleep

Turns out, she's just like us!

When Kendall Jenner is stressed out and needs to unwind, she’s just like us because she turns to Netflix.

Recently, Kendall’s anxiety has been a major storyline on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As ABC News reports, Jenner opened up about her anxiety, blaming “not having time to process” countless traumatic moments in her life, which led to stress. A few incidents that really irked Jenner were her sister Kim’s now infamous robbery in her Paris hotel room as well as a robbery at her own home in the Hollywood Hills.

But Jenner says she wants to take a hold of her anxiety and is opening up even more about her struggle in the latest issue of Elle. Along with Transcendental Meditation, the 22-year-old confesses that she loves to binge watch a certain show on Netflix as she hits the hay.

“When I’m about to fall asleep, I’ll put on Trailer Park Boys. I love it; it’s so stupid.”

Jenner also happens to have a friend who serves as a healer and hangs out around Kendall’s house a lot to let off “good energy.”

“I got such an amazing vibe from him,” the model says before saying that she wants to be with him all the time.

And after fans started using Kylie and Kendall’s pages to promote themselves in the comments section, Jenner admits that she was really annoyed by it at first, but now is thankful for those people because it has trained her to steer clear from looking at her Instagram picture comments. In fact, she doesn’t even check comments anymore.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 10, 2018 at 5:14am PDT

Another pet peeve that Jenner confesses in the interview is people on their phones at dinner. The model says that she “can’t stand hanging” with people who are constantly paying more attention to their phones than to the world around them.

“Oh my God, you don’t need to see what everyone else is doing! It’s not like you’re sitting in bed right now.”

Kendall has even turned her family group chat to silent in an attempt to get away from it all. The 22-year-old says that she could put her phone down for two minutes and came back to like 100 text messages from her family chat, so she can’t even have it on vibrate.

But, she does give the family chat props for giving her a “daily dose” of news and finding out things that she otherwise may not have known about right away, like her friend Virgil Abloh getting a job designing clothes for Louis Vuitton.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Jenner also took time to comment on her little sister Kylie and how she is handling life as a new mom in the interview.

“It’s brought us closer together,” she says while pointing out that they used to butt heads a lot.

You can check out the full story in Elle’s June issue.