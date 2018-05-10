Selena Gomez’s New Track For ’13 Reasons Why’ Might Be About Biebs

Fans think the soundtrack song ‘Back to You’ is about Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez has fans thinking of 13 reasons why her new song could be about Justin Bieber. The 25-year-old pop superstar has just released a buzzy new song titled “Back To You.” And while it is intended to be part of the 13 Reasons Why 2 soundtrack, some fans are wondering if the song is also a homage to Selena’s on-off relationship with Biebs.

The lyrics to “Back To You” certainly sound Jelena-worthy. According to Us Weekly, Gomez sings:

“You could break my heart in two / But when it heals, it beats for you / I know its forward but it’s true … I know I’d go back to you.”

Selena Gomez also sings about “unfinished business”—something she and Bieber know a lot about considering their back and forth bond—with the line “what’s the point of hiding … everybody knows we got unfinished business.”

Selena Gomez first dated Justin Bieber from 2011 to 2014. They reunited in 2017 but split again earlier this year.

Last week, Selena Gomez took to Twitter to tease her new single for the Netflix series, telling fans: “Out May 10th, part of the @13ReasonsWhy S2 soundtrack. I’m so excited for you guys to hear it.”

#BackToYou. Out May 10th, part of the @13ReasonsWhy S2 soundtrack. I’m so excited for you guys to hear it.❣️ pic.twitter.com/BsWAQEx0RW — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 1, 2018

Gomez also talked about the new song in an interview with Zane Lowe’s World Record on Apple Music. Selena told fans not to expect a song like “Only You,” the soundtrack song she wrote for the first season of 13 Reasons Why.

“The first song I did for 13 Reasons Why that actually was specifically for the show,” Selena said, according to Refinery 29. “And with this song, it’s a very special record. I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun. But I think that ‘Back To You’ is more of my special project that I wanted to give to Season 2.”

A Complete Guide to Selena Gomez's New Song "Back to You" https://t.co/FR8QqSRSxu pic.twitter.com/u12LgJt7rY — Seventeen (@seventeen) May 10, 2018

While the lyrics to “Back To You” could most certainly be a reference to Selena’s rollercoaster relationship with Justin Bieber, some fans think she could be referring to ex-beau The Weeknd in the song. Selena dated the Canadian singer-songwriter for 10 months before splitting with him last year and going back with…Biebs.

Interscope Records recently released the song list for the 13 Reasons Why 2 soundtrack. In addition to Selena’s “Back To You,” the track list includes music by Billie Eilish featuring Khalid, OneRepublic, Tears for Fears, and much more.

Check out the video for the new Selena Gomez song “Back To You” below.

13 Reasons Why 2 debuts May 18 on Netflix.