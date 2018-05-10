Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’ Adds Corbin Bernsen And Annette O’Toole To Season 2 Cast

Looks like Marvel's vigilante anti-hero has a different kind of villain to take on for 'The Punisher' Season 2.

Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix series revealed two new antagonists for Season 2 Thursday via Deadline. Corbin Bernsen (American Gods) and Annette O’Toole (Cat People) have joined the cast and are poised to give Frank Castle a run for his money.

Bernsen will play the extremely wealthy Anderson Schultz. Deadline describes him as someone “accustomed to getting his way” and is not afraid to do something illegal to maintain his power and legacy. O’Toole, meanwhile, will play Schultz’s “equally manipulative” wife, Eliza.

There does not appear to be a Marvel comics analog to Anderson and Eliza Schultz, suggesting the two characters were created for the show.

“We are delighted to have Annette and Corbin join the remarkable talent this season,” said Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television in a press release, “Our audience will enjoy them in very unexpected but perfectly cast roles.”

“I’m very excited to have actors of this caliber and talent of Corbin and Annette joining us on Marvel’s The Punisher,” added showrunner and Executive Producer Steve Lightfoot.

They will join previously announced new cast members Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim, Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont, and Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix. Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle while Ben Barnes will serve as the potential antagonist given his transformation into Punisher arch-enemy Jigsaw. Other confirmed returnees include Amber Rose Revah as Agent Midani and Jason R. Moore as Castle’s friend Curtis.

The violent first season of The Punisher ended with Frank Castle given a chance at a new life. Details of the second season have not been announced yet, though The Hash Tag Show discovered character breakdowns that suggest Garth McInnis’ The Slavers six-part story arc from 2005 will be used as inspiration. This was from the Punisher MAX line of comics geared toward adults.

It is possible aspects of The Slavers story arc could be used for Season 2 of The Punisher and combined with different storylines. This is common for all aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe between the movies and TV shows.

Filming for The Punisher Season 2 was spotted two months ago in Bellmore, New York, as reported by Comic Book. A premiere date for the Netflix show has not been announced yet but is expected to release in 2019.

Netflix and Marvel are currently promoting the second season of Luke Cage due to be released on June 22. Meanwhile, the third season of Daredevil and second season of Iron Fist are also expected.